‘He’s a baller’: Utah looking for ways to get freshman receiver Mikey Matthews the ball

At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, Mikey Matthews perhaps doesn’t immediately come to mind when you think of the prototypical rugby player.

The freshman wide receiver grew up playing rugby — his brother, Aaron, plays the sport professionally for NOLA Gold of Major League Rugby — which perhaps explains where he gets his toughness from.

“I feel like I’ve always proven it just because I have a rugby background, played rugby for 13 years, so just being able to just go over the middle is natural.” — Utah receiver Mikey Matthews

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has praised Matthews’ mettle over the course of the season in the slot position. Matthews has taken a few big hits over the middle, always popping up afterward.

“... Knowing that he played rugby is that shows toughness and signs of the guy that is not afraid,” Whittingham said.

So Matthews knew heading into his first college football season that he was ready for the physicality of Power Five football.

With experienced returning players — Devaughn Vele and Money Parks — and senior transfers — Mycah Pittman and Emery Simmons — in the wide receivers room, Matthews knew he’d have to impress in fall camp to earn a starting spot or significant playing time.

Impress he did.

He was listed as an “or” designation alongside Pittman at slot wide receiver when Utah’s first depth chart of the season was released.

Alongside Parks (eight receptions, 138 yards), he’s one of two Ute wide receivers to have 100 or more yards through three games this season.

Matthews has a team-high 10 catches with 120 receiving yards so far in 2023.

He’s been one of the go-to receivers for Utah’s backup quarterbacks to start the season.

He had four receptions for 34 yards against Florida and then followed that performance up with four catches for 48 yards vs. Baylor.

With Cam Rising out, Utah’s playcalling has been fairly vanilla. Whittingham said this week the offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig’s menu of plays for Nate Johnson has been about 50% compared to Rising.

So there haven’t been a ton of deep passes or explosive plays, but Matthews has made his catches out, especially against Baylor.

Matthews and Johnson had a connection in the road win against the Bears. When Johnson was inserted in for good in the fourth quarter, Matthews had three big catches on Utah’s game-tying drive — a 17-yard gain on second-and-15, then an 18-yard reception to get the Utes in the red zone. Johnson went to Matthews again for a nine-yard gain inside the Baylor 20-yard line, which set up the game-tying rush from Johnson.

“It’s been real good,” Johnson said of the connection with Matthews. “Getting those reps in spring ball. He’s a really, really good player, especially coming in as a true freshman, picking up on the offense really quickly and he’s going to be a special player in the future.”

Whittingham felt the momentum start to shift when Matthews made that second catch of the drive.

“I think when Mikey Matthews made that catch, a tough catch, a freshman stepping up in a big situation. He made a few nice plays tonight and that was great,” Whittingham said.

Parks, who’s played and practiced alongside Matthews, sees his understanding of the game as advanced for a freshman.

“Mikey Matthews, a dog since he’s got here. I believe the game is slowing down for him tremendously. Way more than you’ll think as a freshman, so he’s taking the game head on and making plays when opportunity come his way,” Parks said.

A three-star prospect from Mission Viejo, California, Matthews held offers from schools like Michigan and Tennessee, but was also courted by the Ivy League. Harvard and Penn both offered him spots on the team.

Whittingham compared him to another successful Utah slot receiver, Britain Covey, who is similar in stature, weight and toughness.

Utah UCLA TV Utes on the air

No. 11 Utah (3-0)

vs. No. 22 UCLA (3-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Fox

Radio: ESPN 700/92.1 FM







“He’s just one of those guys that comes in a lot like Covey. ... And the moment’s not too big. He doesn’t have the deer-in-the-headlights look. He’s got that fire in his eye and he’s ready to go,” Whittingham said.

After the Baylor win, the longtime Utah coach called Matthews a “baller” and said that he wants to utilize the freshman wide receiver more.

Against Weber State, he had a career-long 40-yard reception on a screen pass. Johnson dumped the ball off to him, and he did the rest, dodging and weaving his way through traffic for a big gain.

But he had just one other reception as Utah, missing a large amount of starters, played it conservative most of the game.

As the Utes enter conference play this Saturday against UCLA, expect to see Matthews involved a lot more.

