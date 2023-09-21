Walmart recalls almost 1,000 cakes for undeclared allergen

Walmart and David’s Cookies recalled 960 units of the Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake on Tuesday due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

The cake, which has been sold in Walmarts across the country, is actually the Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake but was mislabeled, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The error resulted in peanuts not being listed as a key ingredient in the cake and the packaging missing a peanut allergy warning label.

The recall only affects the individually packaged slices of cake, not whole cakes. It has lot number BS23212 printed on top of the package.

Walmart has blocked the sale of both the Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake and Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake at store registers and store distribution centers, preventing customers from purchasing either while Walmart and David’s Cookies investigate the mix-up.

“The Walmart distribution center distributing the mislabeled product has been identified and David’s Cookies and Walmart will continue to work to correct the situation and prevent further shipments to stores,” David’s Cookies said in the statement posted on the FDA’s website.

No injuries or illnesses had been reported as of Tuesday.

How dangerous are peanut allergies?

Allergic reactions to peanuts can range from minor symptoms to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

“Peanut allergy is the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a medical emergency that requires treatment with an epinephrine (adrenaline) autoinjector (EpiPen, Auvi-Q, others) and a trip to the emergency room,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Anaphylaxis can:



Constrict airways.

Cause swelling of the throat and difficulty breathing.

Send a person into shock.

Increase a person’s pulse.

Cause lightheadedness and even a loss of consciousness.

What are symptoms of a peanut allergic reaction?

The following are mild symptoms of a peanut allergic reaction, according to the Mayo Clinic:



Hives and itchy skin.

Itching or tingling sensations in and around the mouth and throat.

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Throat tightening.

A runny nose.

Shortness of breath.

How many Americans have peanut allergies?

Thirty-three million Americans have food allergies, and 200,000 Americans need emergency medical care due to allergic food reactions every year, according to Food Allergy Research and Education.

Peanuts are one of nine major food allergens that are responsible for most allergic reactions to food in the U.S. A 2021 study found that over 4.6 million American adults have a peanut allergy, CNN reported. Many of the allergies were developed in adulthood.