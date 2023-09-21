Here’s how to shed the extra pounds: 5 healthful tips for effective fat loss

There are so many different workouts and diets out there that promote themselves as the best way to burn fat. However, our bodies are so different that what might work for you might not work for someone else.

Here are a few universal health tips to boost fat loss.

1. Get professional advice

To better understand how your body functions, speak to a professional who can help you understand what health benefits and workouts are most effective for your body type.

“Exercise scientists define a person’s ‘fat-burning zone’ as the level of exercise that keeps your heart rate within about 10 percent of that pace,” per The Washington Post. Adding that to find out what works for you, “Some hospitals, universities and even fitness centers provide such tests for a fee. The costs may be covered by insurance if your doctor recommends the testing.”

2. Don’t over-exercise

You’re not going to burn more fat just by overworking yourself. Studies have shown that something as simple as a brisk walk helps burn calories.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 150 minutes of ‘moderate-intensity’ activity and two days of muscle strength training,” the Deseret News previously reported.

According to Forbes Health, “To get the most out of fat-burning cardio workouts, determine your maximum heart rate by subtracting your age from 220. The most effective fat-burning heart rate range seems to be about 70% to 80% of that number. And like many of the other variables presented here, the right amount of cardio for losing fat will vary from person to person.”

3. Watch what you drink

Sugared drinks are the number one cause of excess sugar in Americans. “People who often drink sugary drinks are more likely to face health problems, such as weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cavities, and gout, a type of arthritis,” the CDC said.

When soda shops and gas stations have sugar drinks for cheap, people tend not to appreciate the health benefits of water, and why would they?

The National Coalition on Health Care (NCHC) said that drinking enough water daily has tremendous benefits to burning fat. “In terms of drinking water, aim for six to eight cups daily. Increase that amount when working out in hot weather to stay properly hydrated,” NCHC said.

If plain water sounds boring, there are other ways to incorporate it into your daily diet:



Add fruit slices to sweeten your drink and add nutrients.

Add foods with high water content, like celery or cucumbers, to your diet.

Drink sparkling water if that makes it more preferable.

4. Fiber is your friend

Soluble fiber takes in water and progresses gradually through your digestive system, aiding in keeping you satiated for an extended period.

According to Long Island Spine Specialist, “One study of 1,114 adults found that for each 10-gram increase in soluble fiber intake per day, participants lost 3.7% of their belly fat over a five-year period, even without any other changes in diet or exercise.”

Here are some naturally high-fiber foods that Women’s Health recommends putting on your plate:



Pinto beans

Edamame

Acorn squash

Guava

Collard greens

5. Create good sleep habits

Irregular sleep habits result in greater consumption of energy, largely due to frequent snacking on foods rich in fats and carbs, according to a study published in PubMed Central.

Have you ever not been able to sleep and caved into the idea that a late-night snack will help? You’re not alone.

“Over the past several decades, the amount of time that Americans spend sleeping has steadily decreased, as has the self-reported quality of that sleep,” per Sleep Foundation. “For much of the same time period, the average body mass index (BMI) of Americans increased, reflecting a trend toward higher body weights and elevated rates of obesity”

Multiple research findings indicate that limited sleep and suboptimal sleep quality could contribute to metabolic issues, weight accumulation and a heightened likelihood of obesity and other long-term health problems.