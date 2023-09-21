Rupert Murdoch stepping down as head of Fox and News Corporation

Rupert Murdoch, once described as “the man who owns the news,” is handing off operations of Fox and News Corporation to his son Lachlan, the company said Thursday in a news release.

The elder Murdoch, who is 92, will become chairman emeritus of the companies he built into a global empire while changing the nature of cable news and, some say, the political landscape itself.

The change will be effective mid-November, the company said.

In a news release, Lachlan Murdoch, 52, said, “On behalf of the FOX and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career.”

Lachlan Murdoch went on to say that his father would “continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

Stock of News Corp., which owns The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post, among other publications, was up Thursday morning, as well as shares of Fox.

In a memo to employees, Murdoch said that both he and his companies are in “robust health.”

“For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles,” he wrote.

This story will be updated.