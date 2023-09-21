Facebook Twitter
Video: Watch as a young daughter jumps on to course to help mom finish marathon

Courtney Rich and her 10-year-old finish the REVEL marathon hand-in-hand

By Eva Terry
A video of a young girl helping her mother finish a marathon in Utah is drawing praise on social media platforms.

On Sept. 9, Courtney Rich ran the REVEL marathon in Big Cottonwood Canyon near Salt Lake City. At mile 24, she called her family, and her daughter “heard the tears in (her) eyes,” per a TikTok video Rich posted several days ago. As she ran the last several blocks to the finish line, her daughter jumped onto the course to help her mom. Holding hands, they finished together.

The “Today” Show’s “Hoda’s Morning Boost” reviewed it Tuesday morning, and Hoda Kotb commented, “It was a beautiful show of support. It was a pick me up when mom needed it the most.”

While her mom was still recovering after crossing the finish line, the 10-year-old just held her.

Rich wrote in her TikTok, “Nothing could have prepared me for the moment my 10-year-old would jump out of the crowd and run me in to the finish line. And then she just held me. SHE held ME.”

In the comments on Rich’s video, mothers and daughters alike are moved by this little girl’s display of love for her mom. One woman commented, “Well I’m crying now. What a special girl you have. Well done mama.”

Another also commented, “She held YOU so beautiful how our kids recognize when we struggle even when we don’t think they are paying attention.”

