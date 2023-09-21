On Wednesday night, Fox News discussed New York City’s plan to spend money on statue removal, and MSNBC spoke about the Democrats’ “spike” in special election performances since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Fox News — Is New York City ignoring its real problems?

On Wednesday night, Laura Ingraham spoke to Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo on “The Ingraham Angle” about the issue of removing certain historical monuments.

“Facing billions in budget shortfalls, you would think the city council would focus on basic services,” Arroyo said. “They just cut overtime to the cops, Laura, and they’re begging the federal government for money.”

Adding, “Instead, they’re spending time and money on tearing down statues.”

In a recording of a New York City Council meeting Ingraham shared, city council member Sandy Nurse said the proposed “bill allows New York City to confront the deep-rooted legacies of slavery, colonization and systemic crimes against humanity.”

Nurse said that by removing certain historical monuments, “We are acknowledging and rectifying historical wrongs.”

Arroyo argued that resources should be directed toward other issues.

“Here’s my problem,” Arroyo said. “I understand everybody should hate slavery. It’s a sin. But don't do war with ancient slavery; do war with present slavery.”

MSNBC — Democrats are outperforming in special elections

“Campaign polls are notoriously unreliable the greater the distance from the election, which means presidential campaign polls are in their notoriously unreliable stage, therefore largely ignorable, but there is something worth paying attention to right now,” Lawrence O’Donnell said on “The Last Word” Wednesday night.

MSNBC contributor and Democratic strategist Simon Rosenburg “has analyzed 25 special elections this year,” O’Donnell said, “and shows that Democrats are outperforming their winning year of 2020, when Joe Biden was elected, by an average of 8 points in those 25 special elections.”

Rosenburg told O’Donnell that the reason he was able to be accurate about the 2020 election was because he was “looking at data beyond polling.”

“One of the most important bits of data we were looking at was happening in special elections after Dobbs, and we saw huge heightened Democratic performance in those special elections all across the country,” Rosenburg said.

He added there was also an increase in “Democratic performance in voter registration, in fundraising and then ultimately in the early vote and on election day itself.”

“So far, actual voting is very, very encouraging for the Democrats,” Rosenburg said.