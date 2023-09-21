Utah unveils uniforms for matchup vs. UCLA

It’s homecoming week at the University of Utah.

As the No. 11 Utes gear up for a Top 25 matchup against No. 22 UCLA at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah revealed its uniform combination for Saturday’s game.

The Utes will be wearing their throwback uniforms with white helmets with a red “interlocking UU” logo, red jerseys with white numbers and white pants.

The throwback uniforms were first introduced in 2015, when No. 5 Utah played No. 23 Cal as College GameDay descended on Utah.

Travis Wilson and the Utes beat Jared Goff and the Bears 30-24 as Goff threw five interceptions and Devontae Booker ran for 222 yards.

The uniform set isn’t a true throwback jersey, but takes elements of previous Utah jerseys, such as the “interlocking UU” logo on the helmet from 1966, uniform numbers molded after the ones on jerseys in 1974, and shoulder stripes reminiscent, but not quite the same, as ones worn on jerseys in the 1980s.

Utah has normally worn the set once a year at home, usually coinciding with the homecoming game, and released an all-white version of the uniforms in 2021, notably wearing them in a win over USC in 2021 and at the 2022 Rose Bowl.

