Kyle Van Noy and Manti Te’o appear on ‘LDS Thursday’ edition of ‘Pat McAfee Show’

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy and former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o appeared on an “LDS Thursday” edition of the popular sports talk program “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The former Indianapolis Colts punter has found success in the sports media world, starting his namesake show in 2019. McAfee recently signed a five-year, $85 million deal, per the New York Post, for ESPN to air the program.

Now an NFL free agent, Van Noy — a nine-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion — joined the program for the entire three-hour duration.

McAfee dubbed Thursday’s show “LDS Thursday” due to the guest appearances of Van Noy and Te’o, both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Latter-day Saints, the artist formerly known as Mormon,” McAfee said, explaining to his viewers why the show was called “LDS Thursday.”

In 2019, church leaders “launched a major effort to use the full name of the church instead of nicknames or abbreviations,” like “Mormon.”

“Latter-day Saints. I think we’re going away from the Mormon trajectory,” Van Noy said.

McAfee told a story about how former BYU wide receiver Austin Collie was the first member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that he had ever met. McAfee said he asked him “a thousand” questions about the church.

“Listening to the commitment, the discipline and everything, nothing but respect,” McAfee said.

McAfee said he has “massive respect” for anyone who has committed to “whatever they feel is the right move for them.”

Te’o, who won eight national college football awards in 2012, including the Maxwell Award, was the heart of the Notre Dame team that went to the national championship.

Notre Dame and Te’o beat BYU and Van Noy that season, with the Irish winning the matchup 17-14 at Notre Dame Stadium. Van Noy and Te’o both had an interception in the contest.

Te’o had an eight-season NFL career, but now resides in Utah.

“I live in Utah now. I’m surrounded by BYU country,” Te’o said.

The Cougars were in the top five for the five-star linebacker, who had cousins on BYU’s team, out of high school. Te’o and Van Noy were on the same recruiting trip in Provo, where they rode snowmobiles.

“I prayed about my decision and I felt like God was telling me to go to Notre Dame and it was an act of faith for me to go around there. And honestly, bro, the way that my life has happened, it was meant to be for me to go to Notre Dame,” Te’o said.

