No. 11 Utah vs. No. 22 UCLA: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 11 Utah (3-0) vs. No. 22 UCLA (3-0)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1:30 MDT.

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium.

TV: Fox.

Livestream: foxsports.com/live.

Radio: ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM.

Series: UCLA leads 12-8.

Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the high 60s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah: Utah beat Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium to improve to 3-0, besting Florida and Baylor to open the season.

For UCLA: UCLA has defeated Coastal Carolina, San Diego State and North Carolina Central to begin the season.

What to watch for

UCLA brings two good running backs into Rice-Eccles Stadium. Carson Steele has toted the ball 30 times for 243 yards, while TJ Harden has carried it 25 times for 233 yards. Both have two touchdowns. Steele adds seven receptions for 50 yards.

UCLA has a revamped offensive line, but the Bruins have been good so far.

The Bruins will meet a Utah defense that is No. 10 in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game (65).

With a freshman quarterback in his first true test, the Bruins will want to establish the run game early to take some of the pressure off of him.

Key player

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore throws against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. Saturday the freshman QB will face a stiffer test when he faces the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kyusung Gong, Associated Press

Dante Moore, UCLA quarterback: The freshman quarterback has impressed folks around Westwood through three games.

He’s thrown for 615 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception with a completion percentage of 62.7%.

Moore’s favorite target has been J. Michael Sturdivant, who transferred from Cal this offseason. Sturdivant has nine catches for 219 yards, while Logan Loya has seven for 114 yards.

How will the five-star quarterback fare against what looks to be another great Utah defense?

Quotable

“UCLA this week, good football team, well-coached, ton of talent, a ton of really good players and really done a good job with the portal guys they brought in.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“I don’t think overconfident comes up in any conversation when you’re playing Utah, so I don’t think that word exists when you’re playing this team. This is the defending conference champ, two-time defending conference champ, really talented football team. ... They’re as good a football team as there is in the country.” — UCLA coach Chip Kelly

Next up

Utah schedule

Aug. 31 — Utah 24, Florida 11.

Sept. 9 — Utah 20, Baylor 13.

Sept. 16 — Utah 31, Weber State 7.

Sept. 23 — vs. UCLA (1:30 p.m. MDT, Fox).

Sept. 29 — at Oregon State (7 p.m. MDT, Fox Sports 1).

Oct. 14 — vs. California.

Oct. 21 — at USC.

Oct. 28 — vs. Oregon.

Nov. 4 — vs. Arizona State.

Nov. 11 — at Washington.

Nov. 18 — at Arizona.

Nov. 25 — vs. Colorado.