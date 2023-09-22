Disney releases trailer for new ‘Goosebumps’ series

Disney has released the trailer for its new Halloween TV show “Goosebumps,” which is based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books. The series will premiere on Friday, Oct. 13, on Disney+ and Hulu.

“Goosebumps” will be a 10-part series. Five episodes will be released on the first day, and then additional new episodes will release on a weekly basis. Two episodes will release on Freeform on the same day as the other platforms, per Disney’s press release.

The premiere is part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” and Hulu’s “Huluween” celebrations.

“We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation,” said Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, in a press statement.

What is the story behind ‘Goosebumps’?

The series tells the story of five teenagers investigating the death of a teen named Harold Biddle who died 30 years before. As they investigate, they uncover their parents’ dark secrets from the past.

According to a Disney press release, the new “Goosebumps” will use elements from five of the most popular books of the series: “Say Cheese and Die!,” “The Haunted Mask,” “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom,” “Go Eat Worms!,” and “Night of the Living Dummy.”

‘Goosebumps’ trailer

What is special about the ‘Goosebumps’ trailer soundtrack?

The soundtrack chosen for the trailer was “Goosebumps,” a 2016 hit by Travis Scott, with collaboration from Kendrick Lamar. Back in 2016, the song peaked at No. 32 on Billboard Hot 100. To this day, it is considered one of Scott’s biggest hits, per Billboard.

Billboard said the song “fittingly soundtracks the trailer for the new series, as a number of jump scares and bone-chilling scenes weave across the screen.”

Who’s in the cast of ‘Goosebumps’?

The new series boasts a cast of well-known actors, as well as a few newcomers. Following is a list of the main cast in the series from IMDB:

