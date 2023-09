High school girls tennis: 6A state tournament scores & schedules (updated with first round results)

Here is the RPI seeding by the UHSAA for the 6A girls tennis state tournament.

First singles

First round (Sept. 23)

At Corner Canyon High School



No. 17 Macy Smith, Syracuse def. No. 16 Lucy Nelson, Westlake, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2

No. 15 Hannah Judkins, Fremont def. No. 18 Paige Pack, Copper Hills, 6-1, 6-0

Round of 16 (Sept. 28)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Tia Christopulos, Layton vs. No. 17 Macy Smith, Syracuse

No. 8 Capri Fife, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 9 Sadie DeSpain, Lehi

No. 4 Sophia Leavitt, American Fork vs. No. 13 Eden Blaney, Herriman

No. 5 Tally Johnston, Pleasant Grove vs. No. 12 Megan Burton, Bingham

No. 2 Bella Lewis, Skyridg vs. No. 15 Hannah Judkins, Fremont

No. 7 Isabelle Crookston, Weber vs. No. 10 Addie Hansen, Riverton

No. 3 Brighton Johnson, Farmington vs. No. 14 Annisey Goaslind, Davis

No. 6 Evangeline Allen, Lone Peak vs. No. 11 Tayvee Ash, Corner Canyon

Second singles

First round (Sept. 23)

At Corner Canyon High School



No. 16 Kiann Thurgood, Westlake def. No. 17 Mollie Gibby, Weber, 6-3, 6-4

No. 18 Amy Bullock, Copper Hills def. No. 15 Chloe Norris, Skyridge, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Round of 16 (Sept. 28)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Tana Christopulos, Layton vs. No. 16 Kiann Thurgood, Westlake

No. 8 Alyssa Wheeler, Lehi vs. No. 9 Hazel Borland, Farmington

No. 4 Molly George, Corner Canyon vs. No. 13 Hailey Johansen, Riverton

No. 5 Claire Griffin, American Fork vs. No. 12 Brooke Rindlisbacher, Pleasant Grove

No. 2 Kaia Sperry, Skyridge vs. No. 18 Amy Bullock, Copper Hills

No. 7 Esmae King, Davis vs. No. 10 Zaida Meurer, Bingham

No. 3 Eden Conley, Lone Peak vs. No. 14 Sienna Skousen, Herriman

No. 6 Isabelle Leake, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 11 Bree Armstrong, Fremont

Third singles

First round (Sept. 23)

At Corner Canyon High School



No. 16 Addelyn Holt, Riverton def. No. 17 Zoey Wilson, Westlake, 6-2, 6-2

No. 15 Aubrey Pincock, Pleasant Grove def. No. 18 Emie Fuller, Copper Hills, 6-1, 6-2

Round of 16 (Sept. 28)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Victoria Cooksey, Layton vs. No. 16 Addelyn Holt, Riverton

No. 8 Bella Norton, Lehi vs. No. 9 Evelyn Marsh, Corner Canyon

No. 4 Olivia Bishop, American Fork vs. No. 13 Georgia Kearns, Farmington

No. 5 Ava Dunyon, Davis vs. No. 12 Sarah Taggart, Syracuse

No. 2 Naomi Johnson, Skyridge vs. No. 15 Aubrey Pincock, Pleasant Grove

No. 7 Sophia Packer, Mountain Ridge vs. No. 10 Gracie Watson, Fremont

No. 3 Ava Jensen, Lone Peak vs. No. 14 Hailey Tooele, Weber

No. 6 Emaline Roberts, Bingham vs. No. 11 Kate Burgess, Herriman

First doubles

First round (Sept. 23)

At Corner Canyon High School



No. 16 Brynlee Weber/Emmeline Peterson, Farmington def. No. 17 Emma Bankhead/Katelyn Stewart, Syracuse, 6-3, 7-6

No. 15 Ella Murphy/Claudia Talabante, Herriman def. No. 18 Zoe Hein/Sage Tobler, Copper Hills, 6-2, 6-0

Round of 16 (Sept. 28)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Kylee Sperry/Andi Armstrong, Skyridge vs. No. 16 Brynlee Weber/Emmeline Peterson, Farmington

No. 8 Brooklyn Young/Sara Davis, Westlake vs. No. 9 Malorie Davis/Hattie Fisher, Weber

No. 4 Ellie Henderson/Mia Schimmer, Davis vs. No. 13 Lilia Packard/Savanna Lee, Layton

No. 5 Katelyn Ord/Olivia Muir, Corner Canyon vs. No. 12 Abby Andrewsen/Kaitlyn Davenport, Riverton

No. 2 Mia Black/Ruby Bautista, Lone Peak vs. No. 15 Ella Murphy/Claudia Talabante, Herriman

No. 7 Katie Smith/Madison Mabey, Bingham vs. No. 10 Katelyn Burton/Avery Davis, Mountain Ridge

No. 3 Liberty Hardy/Olivia Tingey, American Fork vs. No. 14 Quincy McConkie/Isabella Provost, Fremont

No. 6 Anjalee Olson/Ryah Nielson, Lehi vs. No. 11 Ava Stevens/Lucy Caldwell, Pleasant Grove

Second doubles

First round (Sept. 23)

At Corner Canyon High School



No. 16 Brynlee Brown/Ava Ingalsbe, Fremont def. No. 17 Gretta Clayton/Annie Elzinga, Copper Hills, 6-1, 7-6

No. 15 Avery Rice/Jane Gates, Farmington def. No. 18 Adelyn Albaugh/Sadie Smith, Syracuse, 7-6, 7-5

Round of 16 (Sept. 28)

At Liberty Park