High school girls tennis: 4A state tournament bracket revealed (updated through Friday’s quarterfinals)

Here is the RPI seeding by the UHSAA for the 4A girls tennis state tournament.

First singles

First round (Sept. 28)

At Brighton High School



No. 17 Sophia Keller, Mountain Crest def No. 16 Gabriela Bergantz, Stansbury, 6-2, 6-1

No. 9 Luz Perez, Ridgeline def. No. 24 Brinly Hirschi, Pine View, 6-0, 6-1

No. 13 Natalie Little, Dixie def. No. 20 Emily Loveless, Hurricane, 7-6, 6-3

No. 12 Sophie Parsons, Cedar City def. No. 21 Alexa Merrell, Uintah, 6-1, 6-1

No. 18 Madelyn Mickelson, Bear River def. No. 15 Sarah Spackman, Sky View, 7-6, 7-5

No. 10 Brooklyn Petersen, Provo def. No. 23 Kerrie Cannon, Timpanogos, 6-0, 6-1

No. 14 Addisyn Bliss, Murray def. No. 19 Afton Griffith, Mountain View, 6-4, 6-2

No. 11 Amelia Linscott, Cottonwood def. No. 22 Elise McPhie, Tooele, 6-1, 6-1

Round of 16 (Sept. 29)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Fabian Gonzalez, Hillcrest def. No. 17 Sophia Keller, Mountain Crest, 6-0, 6-0

No. 9 Luz Perez, Ridgeline def. No. 8 Amanda Beckstrand, Crimson Cliffs, 6-4, 6-4

No. 4 Mii Naito, Snow Canyon def. No. 13 Natalie Little, Dixie, 6-3, 6-0

No. 5 Sara White, Desert Hills def. No. 12 Sophie Parsons, Cedar City, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Maya Inouye, Orem def. No. 18 Madelyn Mickelson, Bear River, 6-0, 6-0

No. 7 Angela Zhan, Logan def. No. 10 Brooklyn Petersen, Provo, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 Bailey Huebner, Green Canyon vs. No. 14 Addisyn Bliss, Murray, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Mia Jamrich, Park City vs. No. 11 Amelia Linscott, Cottonwood, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals (Sept. 29)



No. 1 Fabian Gonzalez, Hillcrest def. No. 9 Luz Perez, Ridgeline, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Mii Naito, Snow Canyon def. No. 5 Sara White, Desert Hills, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Maya Inouye, Orem def. No. 7 Angela Zhan, Logan, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Bailey Huebner, Green Canyon vs. No. 6 Mia Jamrich, Park City, 6-1, 6-1

Semifinals (Sept. 30)



No. 1 Fabian Gonzalez, Hillcrest vs. No. 4 Mii Naito, Snow Canyon

No. 2 Maya Inouye, Orem def. No. 3 Bailey Huebner, Green Canyon

Second singles

First round (Sept. 28)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Sophia Bao, Timpanogos def. No. 17 Kate Fitch, Mountain View, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

No. 9 Emma Holland, Desert Hills def. No. 24 Annalee Hales, Bear River, 6-1, 6-0

No. 13 Tearsti Stoker, Mountain Crest def. No. 20 Brinlee Wilstead, Pine View, 6-1, 6-0

No. 12 Annie Woodward, Cottonwood def. No. 21 Cassie Johansen, Tooele, 6-3, 6-0

No. 15 Meg Fraser, Dixie def. No. 18 Meg Butler, Stansbury, 6-3, 6-3

No. 10 Olivia Kelemen, Provo def. No. 23 Riley McCreary, Uintah, 6-0, 6-0

No. 14 Sara Marchant, Murray def. No. 19 Kaitlyn France, Cedar, 6-1, 6-2

No. 11 Aniston Dubon, Sky View def. No. 22 Stacia Leavenworth, Hurricane, 6-1, 6-3

Round of 16 (Sept. 29)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Maggie Crosby, Snow Canyon def. 16 Sophia Bao, Timpanogos, 6-0, 6-0

No. 8 Emma Sorenson, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 9 Emma Holland, Desert Hills, 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 Camila Andrade, Hillcrest def. No. 13 Tearsti Stoker, Mountain Crest, 6-4, 6-2

No. 5 Madeline Limback, Park City def. No. 12 Annie Woodward, Cottonwood, 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 Tori Jeppson, Green Canyon def. No. 15 Meg Fraser, Dixie, 6-0, 6-1

No. 10 Olivia Kelemen, Provo def. No. 7 Demi Larsen, Logan, 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 Claire McNairy, Orem def. No. 14 Sara Marchant, Murray, 6-1, 6-1

No. 6 Katelyn Simon, Ridgeline def. No. 11 Aniston Dubon, Sky View, 6-3, 6-1

Quarterfinals (Sept. 29)



No. 1 Maggie Crosby, Snow Canyon def. No. 8 Emma Sorenson, Crimson Cliffs, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Camila Andrade, Hillcrest def. No. 5 Madeline Limback, Park City, 6-4, 7-6

No. 2 Tori Jeppson, Green Canyon def. No. 10 Olivia Kelemen, Provo, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Claire McNairy, Orem def. No. 6 Katelyn Simon, Ridgeline, 6-3, 6-2

Semifinals (Sept. 30)



No. 1 Maggie Crosby, Snow Canyon vs. No. 4 Camila Andrade, Hillcrest

No. 2 Tori Jeppson, Green Canyon vs. No. 3 Claire McNairy, Orem

Third singles

First round (Sept. 28)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Makaela Gibbons, Stansbury def. No. 17 Mauriell Kerr, Tooele, 6-1, 6-0

No. 9 Ava Apedaile, Mountain Crest def. No. 24 Calli Huff, Cedar, 6-0, 6-1

No. 13 Maryn Coats, Sky View def. No. 20 Cailynn Ulwelling, Uintah, 7-5, 6-1

No. 21 Jessica Schmitt, Pine View def. No. 12 Gracie Godfrey, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

No. 15 Isabella Morris, Cottonwood def. No. 18 Abby Boyd, Murray, 6-0, 6-1

No. 10 Jacklyn Wei, Hillcrest def. No. 23 Holly Pryor, Dixie, 6-0, 6-0

No. 14 Katherine Royce, Timpanogos def. No. 19 Briana Hatch, Hurricane, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6

No. 11 Agi Salazar, Park City def. No. 22 Anne Duncan, Bear River, 6-3, 6-4

Round of 16 (Sept. 29)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Macy Huish, Green Canyon def. No. 16 Makaela Gibbons, Stansbury, 6-0, 6-0

No. 8 Emree Rupp, Ridgeline def. No. 9 Ava Apedaile, Mountain Crest, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3

No. 4 Allison Chambers, Provo def. No. 13 Maryn Coats, Sky View, 6-2, 6-1

No. 5 Jacey White, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 21 Jessica Schmitt, Pine View, 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Abby Davidson, Orem def. No. 15 Isabella Morris, Cottonwood, 6-0, 6-2

No. 10 Jacklyn Wei, Hillcrest def. No. 7 Lindsey Holyoak, Mountain View, 7-5, 6-1

No. 3 Laura Lewis, Snow Canyon def. No. 14 Katherine Royce, Timpanogos, 6-1, 6-2

No. 11 Agi Salazar, Park City def. No. 6 Emma Holland, Desert Hills, 6-4, 6-1

Quarterfinals (Sept. 29)



No. 1 Macy Huish, Green Canyon def. No. 8 Emree Rupp, Ridgeline, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Allison Chambers, Provo def. No. 5 Jacey White, Crimson Cliffs, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Abby Davidson, Orem def. No. 10 Jacklyn Wei, Hillcrest, 7-5, 6-2

No. 11 Agi Salazar, Park City def. No. 3 Laura Lewis, Snow Canyon, 6-1, 6-2

Semifinals (Sept. 30)



No. 1 Macy Huish, Green Canyon vs. No. 4 Allison Chambers, Provo

No. 2 Abby Davidson, Orem vs. No. 11 Agi Salazar, Park City

First doubles

First round (Sept. 28)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Abigail Bailey/Gray Hawley, Park City def. No. 17 Kailee Hill/Avery Tueller, Pine View, 6-4, 6-2

No. 9 Katelyn Jennings/Tava Lutui, Dixie def. No. 24 Haylee Howard/Jessica Corbridge, Bear River, 6-0, 6-0

No. 13 Ella McLaws/Alli Beckstrom, Snow Canyon def. No. 20 Delaney Tebbs/Halle Wheeler, Hurricane, 6-4, 6-3

No. 12 Kyla Trapnell/Paige Reynolds, Mountain View def. No. 21 Josie Richardson/Alice Taylor, Murray, 7-5, 6-2

No. 15 Anna Bindrup/Lily Rasmussen, Mountain Crest def. No. 18 Mele Fonua/Lizzie Spach, Logan, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 10 Skylee Haramoto/Chloe Bagley, Sky View vs. No. 23 Addison Allen/Juliet Lewis, Cottonwood, 6-1, 6-1

No. 19 Jenna Crain/Marley Geddes, Cedar def. No. 14 Ava Butler/Ava Booker, Hillcrest, 6-2, 7-5

No. 11 Sarah Cowdell/Olivia Hill, Jordan def. No. 22 Charlie Gilroy/Macie Luck, Uintah, 6-3, 6-1

Round of 16 (Sept. 29)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Whitney Matheson/Kate Obray, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 16 Abigail Bailey/Gray Hawley, Park City, 6-3, 6-0

No. 9 Katelyn Jennings/Tava Lutui, Dixie def. No. 8 Sara Gibbons/Katelyn Gibbons, Stansbury, 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 Megan Lewis/Taylee Anderson, Desert Hills def. No. 13 Ella McLaws/Alli Beckstrom, Snow Canyon, 6-2, 6-3

No. 5 Brinley Wiese/Brynlee Nielsen, Ridgeline def. No. 12 Kyla Trapnell/Paige Reynolds, Mountain View, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 Carly Nielsen/Liza Murri, Green Canyon def. No. 15 Anna Bindrup/Lily Rasmussen, Mountain Crest, 6-0, 6-2

No. 7 Tessa Parkinson/Lucy Nuttall, Timpanogos def. No. 10 Skylee Haramoto/Chloe Bagley, Sky View, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Ava Stratton/Julia Baker, Orem def. No. 19 Jenna Crain/Marley Geddes, Cedar, 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 Emery Petersen/Ruby Pope, Provo def. No. 11 Sarah Cowdell/Olivia Hill, Jordan, 6-2, 6-1

Quarterfinals (Sept. 29)



No. 1 Whitney Matheson/Kate Obray, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 9 Katelyn Jennings/Tava Lutui, Dixie, 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 Megan Lewis/Taylee Anderson, Desert Hills def. No. 5 Brinley Wiese/Brynlee Nielsen, Ridgeline, 1-6, 7-5, 6-0

No. 2 Carly Nielsen/Liza Murri, Green Canyon def. No. 7 Tessa Parkinson/Lucy Nuttall, Timpanogos, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 Ava Stratton/Julia Baker, Orem def. No. 6 Emery Petersen/Ruby Pope, Provo, 6-3, 7-5

Semifinals (Sept. 30)



No. 1 Whitney Matheson/Kate Obray, Crimson Cliffs vs. No. 4 Megan Lewis/Taylee Anderson, Desert Hills

No. 2 Carly Nielsen/Liza Murri, Green Canyon vs. No. 3 Ava Stratton/Julia Baker, Orem

Second doubles

First round (Sept. 28)

At Brighton High School



No. 16 Sophia Pope/Hailey Rasmussen, Uintah def. No. 17 Katie Roller/Madison Zabriskie, Murray, 7-5, 6-2

No. 9 Hailey Chandler/Breelle Evans, Cedar def. No. 24 James Wilking/Kaitlyn Julian, Cottonwood, 6-1, 6-1

No. 20 Molly Peterson/Katherine Eborn, Logan def. No. 13 Kaitlyn Christensen/Hannah Shakespeare, Desert Hills, 6-1, 7-6

No. 12 Alia Wakefield/Abby Kearns, Snow Canyon def. No. 21 Madison Phillips/Josi Jensen, Bear River, 6-1, 6-3

No. 15 Tori Roper/Ruby Riggs, Jordan def. No. 18 Hannah Barnes/Lucy Christensen, Dixie, 7-6, 6-3

No. 10 Natalie Sheridan/Charlotte Hansen, Park City def. No. 23 Amber Resendez/Grace Young, Tooele, 6-3, 6-3

No. 14 Maisy Odell/Amy Faragher, Mountain View def. No. 19 Rachel Werrett/Kelsie Yardley, Hurricane, 6-1, 6-0

No. 22 Ava Eldredge/Lexi Gunnell, Sky View def. No. 11 Baylee Jacobsen/Ivy Winward, Mountain Crest, 7-5, 6-3

Round of 16 (Sept. 29)

At Liberty Park



No. 1 Emma Murri/Kate Reeder, Green Canyon def. No. 16 Sophia Pope/Hailey Rasmussen, Uintah, 6-1, 6-0

No. 9 Hailey Chandler/Breelle Evans, Cedar def. No. 8 Ameera Al-Sweedy/Siah Kim, Hillcrest, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Brooke Jensen/Hannah Russell, Stansbury def. No. 20 Molly Peterson/Katherine Eborn, Logan, 7-5, 6-3

No. 5 Josephine Denton/Sophie Astle, Provo def. No. 12 Alia Wakefield/Abby Kearns, Snow Canyon, 7-6, 6-4

No. 2 Madison Cockrell/Annabelle Baker, Orem def. No. 15 Tori Roper/Ruby Riggs, Jordan, 6-0, 6-2

No. 7 Dresden Winder/Emma Merrill, Timpanogos def. No. 10 Natalie Sheridan/Charlotte Hansen, Park City, 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Annaston Wrigley/Brooke Berrett, Ridgeline def. No. 14 Maisy Odell/Amy Faragher, Mountain View, 6-0, 6-3

No. 6 Kylee Larsen/Emma Schone, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 22 Ava Eldredge/Lexi Gunnell, Sky View, 6-1, 6-4

Quarterfinals (Sept. 29)



No. 1 Emma Murri/Kate Reeder, Green Canyon def. No. 9 Hailey Chandler/Breelle Evans, Cedar, 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 Josephine Denton/Sophie Astle, Provo def. No. 4 Brooke Jensen/Hannah Russell, Stansbury, 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 Madison Cockrell/Annabelle Baker, Orem def. No. 7 Dresden Winder/Emma Merrill, Timpanogos, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 Annaston Wrigley/Brooke Berrett, Ridgeline def. No. 6 Kylee Larsen/Emma Schone, Crimson Cliffs, 7-5, 6-3

Semifinals (Sept. 30)