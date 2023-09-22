You’ve heard of Boise State’s ‘Smurf Turf.’ But what about this potential trademark battle?

A potential trademark battle is reportedly brewing between Boise State and SUNY Morrisville, two schools that stand out in college football’s sea of green fields.

Boise State has famously had blue turf in its football stadium since the 1980s, while the Morrisville Mustangs unveiled a new field with black turf over the summer.

Ahead of its stadium overhaul, SUNY Morrisville did not speak with officials at Boise State, which could lead to a legal headache for the New York school. The Broncos have long been gatekeepers to the realm of non-green turf due to their decision to trademark their “Smurf Turf” about 15 years ago, according to Sportico.

“Though the reach of its trademark claim has never been adjudicated, Boise State has successfully established the precedent that any institution wanting to lay down alternatively colored artificial grass on their athletic fields best first get the Broncos’ blessing,” Sportico reported.

Boise State’s blue football field

Boise State installed its famous blue turf in the summer of 1986, after spending years playing on what it now refers to as a “typical, non-interesting” green field. It was the first school in the country to install non-green turf, according to the Boise State website.

In 2008, the school “filed for a federal trademark of its ... ‘Smurf Turf,’ which it was granted a few years later,” Sportico reported.

Although the trademark documents specifically refer to blue turf, the school has previously said it covers some other non-green surfaces, too.

In a statement to Sportico, Boise State’s outside trademark attorney reiterated this claim, explaining that, while the theory hasn’t been tested in court, certain not green, not blue fields would likely represent trademark infringement.

“It is an overstatement to say that Boise State claims a trademark right to all non-green playing surfaces, but it is true that if correct facts arose, a non-blue usage might be seen as actionable as infringing our famous color mark,” the attorney told Sportico.

What colleges have colored football fields?

Sportico noted that most schools with non-green football fields are aware and respectful of Boise State’s trademark. Their leaders sought permission from Boise State before installing colorful new turf.

For example, Luther College in Iowa spoke with Boise State about installing blue turf before it undertook that project in 2017. The school describes the agreement on its website.

“Legacy Field in Carlson Stadium has the distinction of being the only blue turf field among NCAA Division III colleges and universities in the United States. Boise State University, a Division I athletic program, has a registered trademark on their iconic blue artificial turf field in Albertsons Stadium. Luther College has received permission from officials at Boise State to install blue turf on Legacy Field,” the website says.

Here are the colleges that currently have turf fields with unusual color schemes, according to Sportico and The Spokesman-Review.



Potential legal battle

As Sportico reported, SUNY Morrisville stands out on that list because it did not seek permission from Boise State before installing black turf. The school is “bucking the Broncos.”

SUNY Morrisville did not return Sportico’s request for comment on its potential trademark infringement.

Brad Frazer, Boise State’s outside trademark attorney, declined to say whether the school will try to enforce its trademark against the Morrisville Mustangs.

“A determination as to whether a non-blue usage rises to the level of trademark infringement requiring a license, enforcement or both is a case-by-case determination,” he said in his statement.