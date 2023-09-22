Some theme parks are starting to require a special card for people with disabilities

Over the summer, the Universal theme parks in Orlando and California became two of the many themes parks across the country requiring an Accessibility Card from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, or IBCCES.

“The online pre-arrival registration has been established to ensure guests who need an accommodation are taken care of quickly and easily on arrival at our parks, allowing them to get to the fun faster,” a Universal Destinations and Experiences spokesperson told USA Today. “We strive to make sure that every Universal guest has an incredible experience and continue our commitment to make our theme parks more accessible.”

What amusement parks are asking for a IBCCES accessibility card?

The Universal theme parks are the latest parks to request the card. Six Flags parks all over the country have been requiring them for three years, per USA Today.

Other parks that request the card are: Sesame Place Philadelphia, Knoebels, Water World, and more. For more information on parks that request the card, you can visit the Autism Travel website.

What is an IBCCES accessibility card?

An IBCCES accessibility card helps theme parks identify and better serve guests with disabilities.

“The card was created to help streamline accommodations processes at theme parks and other attractions. It was developed with input from IBCCES’ advisory board, which includes disabled self-advocates, and based on feedback from destinations and guests,” IBCCES told USA Today.

According to the IBCCES website, “The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards created the digital IBCCES Accessibility Card as a free resource for individuals who need to request accommodations or assistance at participating amusement parks and attractions.”

The card helps visitors preregister as someone who may need accommodation or assistance. But having a card does not grant access to an attraction and doesn’t replace the need for tickets. It also doesn’t guarantee accommodations or benefits, as all offers are up to individual parks to figure out.

People with a card may present it at arrival at the park to learn about the accommodations available, according to the organization website. People holding a disability card still have to follow by all rules and regulations for the parks they visit.

Who qualifies for an IBCCES accessibility card?

Any person looking for accommodations can register for an IBCCES accessibility card. Following is a list of example needs or accommodations requests prepared by the organization:



Not able to stand in line for a long time.

Requires harness or support with rides.

Wheelchair access assistance.

Physical or mobility restrictions.

Special dietary needs.

Visual assistance.

Sensory sensitivity.

Universal Parks Now Requiring Documentation For #Disability Accommodations. "Universal Orlando Resort & Universal Studios Hollywood will require that individuals apply for a special card known as the Individual Accessibility Card prior to their visit..." https://t.co/SNYFF9rjYo pic.twitter.com/T2vkeaiaHq — TLC-Rockville, MD (@TLC_Rockville) September 5, 2023

How to register for an IBCCES accessibility card?

Registration can be completed on the IBCCES website. Those looking to register will need:



A recent photo.

Contact information of the cardholder or their parent, guardian or support person.

Contact information and statement from a medical provider, governmental authority or educational support professional related to the accommodations being requested.

The IBCCES asks that people look to register at least 48 hours prior to a planned park visit. For more information, visit the group’s website.