Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife indicted on bribery charges, they deny wrongdoing

Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, was served with a federal indictment Friday over corruption charges.

He and his wife, Nadine Menendez, are charged on three counts, including conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, bribery and extortion.

“Those bribes included cash, gold payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value,” allegedly in exchange for the senator’s influence, which benefitted three New Jersey businessmen and the country of Egypt, the indictment, uploaded by The New York Times, stated.

The businessmen — Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes — are also facing charges.

The indictment alleged that Menendez, a Democrat, “provided sensitive U.S. government information and took other steps that secretly aided” Egypt.

He also pressured an official from the U.S. Agriculture Department to protect the business monopoly that Hana had, which was granted to him by the Egyptian government, and used his power to disrupt the New Jersey attorney general’s investigation into Uribe.

“My office remains firmly committed to rooting out public corruption without fear or favor and without any regard to partisan politics,” U.S. Attorney Damien Williams, who filed the indictment, said in a press conference. “This investigation is very much ongoing. We are not done.”

Federal agents conducted a search of the Menendez family’s home and said they found over $480,000 in cash in envelopes, clothing in the closets, over $100,000 worth of gold bars, a luxury vehicle in the garage, and $70,000 in a safe deposit box under their name.

Menendez, who is at risk of losing his leadership role in the Senate, issued a statement following the indictment, saying the federal prosecutors are misrepresenting his work in office.

He previously faced felony charges over corruption in 2017. The jury ended up in a deadlock, leading the judge to declare a mistrial. Federal prosecutors never retired the case.

“I have been falsely accused before because I refused to back down to the powers that be and the people of New Jersey were able to see through the smoke and mirrors and recognize I was innocent,” Menendez said in his statement, adding that he is “confident that this matter will be successfully resolved once all of the facts are presented.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer for his wife said: “Mrs. Menendez denies any criminal conduct and will vigorously contest these charges in court,” according to Politico.