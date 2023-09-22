Costco recalls thousands of mattresses due to mold — should you be worried?

Did you buy a mattress online from Costco this year? If so, it could be growing mold.

Costco recalled roughly 48,000 mattresses on Thursday after over 500 customers reported mold growing on their mattress, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall only applies to the “Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch” and “Novaform DreamAway 8-inch” mattresses.

Why did Costco recall the mattresses?

Mold could have developed in the mattresses after potentially being exposed to water during the manufacturing process.

The mattresses could pose “a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold,” according to the CPSC.

What Costco mattresses were recalled?

FXI manufactured the Costco-exclusive mattresses. The “Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch,” sold in the following sizes and with the following item numbers, were recalled:



King: 1413200.

Cal King: 1413201.

Queen: 1413202.

Full: 1413203.

Twin: 1413204.

The “Novaform DreamAway 8-inch,” sold in the following sizes and with the following item numbers, were recalled:



Twin: 1698562.

Full: 1698564.

Where were the recalled mattresses sold?

The mattresses were sold exclusively at Costco. They were sold in Costcos in the Northwest and San Francisco Bay area as well as on Costco’s website from January through June 2023.

What do you do if you have a recalled mattress?

Customers who own one of the recalled mattresses should contact FXI, the manufacturer. The CPSC says that FXI is offering full refunds or free replacements. For customers who choose a replacement, the company will deliver the new mattress and haul away the old one for free.

What are the health risks of mold exposure?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that mold produces allergens and irritants that when inhaled or touched can cause allergic reactions such as:



Runny nose.

Sneezing.

Red eyes.

Skin rashes.

Who is most susceptible to health problems from mold exposure?

Exposure to mold can also cause an asthma episode for people with asthma and make it difficult for them to breathe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with the following health conditions are more susceptible to experiencing health problems from exposure to molds:

