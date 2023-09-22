Wanna end your week on a upbeat note?

Check out the emotion-packed images Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz captured at the Salt Lake International Airport Friday morning.

45 Utah Army National Guard Soldiers from the Main Command Post Operational Detachment returned to Utah from deployment supporting U.S. Army European Command on Friday.

The Toledo family from West Haven was among the happy families reuniting. Spc. Daniel Toledo was welcomed back home by his daughters, Audrey and Charlotte, and wife Tayler. Toledo left for deployment nine days after Charlotte was born. Audrey held a sign for her father reading “best day ever.”

Spc. Daniel Toledo, of West Haven, is greeted by his daughters, Audrey and Charlotte, and wife Tayler at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Toledo left for deployment 9 days after Charlotte was born.

Hannah Knight, 14, carries her father's 60-pound duffel bag at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Major Taylor Knight, of Spanish Fork, was one of 45 soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard who returned home today from a mission in Eastern Europe.

Sgt. Brayden Marsh of Lehi is reunited with his wife, Andrea, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Cpt. Colter Bowman is reunited with his dog, Cinder, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Spc. Stephen Boucher, of American Fork, hugs his fiancé Olivia Nelson at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The two are getting married in three weeks.