Andy Reid weighs in on BYU-Kansas game

Andy Reid can move up a notch in NFL history on Sunday, but during his weekly news conference the former BYU lineman and grad assistant was asked about a Saturday game that is close to his heart.

Reid’s Cougars (3-0) play at Kansas (3-0) Saturday at 1:30 MDT on ESPN in the Big 12 opener for both schools, and the first Big 12 game ever for BYU.

“I probably won’t be able to get to it,” Reid told the media gathering at Chiefs headquarters. “I love BYU. I also love Kansas. But I do have blue blood in me. You can take that any way you want.”

Reid redshirted at BYU in 1978 and played two seasons in 1979 and 1980. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards in 1982. In addition to his two Super Bowl victories, Reid is tied with Dallas Cowboys legend Tom Landry with 270 career victories — the fourth most in NFL history.

The Chiefs host the Bears on Sunday, where a victory will push Reid ahead of Landry and behind only Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (329) and George Halas (324) as the most successful coaches in professional football.



