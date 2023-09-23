Who was in, out for injury-plagued Utah against UCLA?

It was good and bad news on the injury front for the Utah Utes on Saturday.

Utah had about 16 injured contributors after its win over Weber State last week. Heading into Pac-12 play on Saturday, it was imperative to get as many of those players back as possible.

While some key players remained out, Utah got some contributors back on Saturday in a 14-7 win over UCLA and coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame that eight to 10 players are “very close” to returning.

Quarterback Cam Rising was dressed in full uniform during warmups for the first time all season Saturday, but when Utah ran out of the tunnel minutes before game time, he was dressed in a T-shirt and shorts.

Utah’s other high-profile offensive injury, tight end Brant Kuithe, was again in street clothes. Both he and Rising have not played so far this season.

Making matters worse, running back Ja’Quinden Jackson came up limping a few times against UCLA, as he has in other games, and went to the sidelines for good in the early second quarter.

Jaylon Glover got the bulk of the carries from that point on as a banged up Utah running back room, already missing Micah Bernard for the season, may have got even thinner.

“(Jackson has) had that ankle that’s just been a hindrance to him for a long time and there is no answer. Extended rest would be the answer, but he just keeps going as much as he can,” Whittingham said.

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman was out for the second consecutive week, and Munir McClain, who had a breakout game against Weber State but was injured in the contest, was out.

On the positive side in that position group, Devaughn Vele returned and had a nice game in his limited opportunities.

Up front, offensive lineman Johnny Maea, who has yet to make his season debut, remained out, but Whittingham said he is “very close” to returning.

Defensively, Utah got a decent amount of production back. Defensive tackle Simote Pepa made his season debut and defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and cornerback JaTravis Broughton returned after missing the Weber State game.

Defensive end Connor O’Toole has yet to make his season debut, and defensive end Van Fillinger missed the UCLA game.

On special teams, kicker Cole Becker missed his second consecutive game with an injury. Joey Cheek handled field goals (a 47-yard miss in his only attempt), while Chase Carter kicked off.

The Utes have a short week, as they next play Oregon State in Corvallis on Friday.

