Saturday, September 23, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Who was in, out for injury-plagued Utah against UCLA?

While some key players remained out, Utah got some contributors back on Saturday in a 14-7 win over UCLA and coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame that eight to 10 players are “very close” to returning.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) and Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) celebrate a defensive stand against UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

It was good and bad news on the injury front for the Utah Utes on Saturday.

Utah had about 16 injured contributors after its win over Weber State last week. Heading into Pac-12 play on Saturday, it was imperative to get as many of those players back as possible.

While some key players remained out, Utah got some contributors back on Saturday in a 14-7 win over UCLA and coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame that eight to 10 players are “very close” to returning.

Quarterback Cam Rising was dressed in full uniform during warmups for the first time all season Saturday, but when Utah ran out of the tunnel minutes before game time, he was dressed in a T-shirt and shorts.

Utah’s other high-profile offensive injury, tight end Brant Kuithe, was again in street clothes. Both he and Rising have not played so far this season.

Related

Making matters worse, running back Ja’Quinden Jackson came up limping a few times against UCLA, as he has in other games, and went to the sidelines for good in the early second quarter.

Jaylon Glover got the bulk of the carries from that point on as a banged up Utah running back room, already missing Micah Bernard for the season, may have got even thinner.

“(Jackson has) had that ankle that’s just been a hindrance to him for a long time and there is no answer. Extended rest would be the answer, but he just keeps going as much as he can,” Whittingham said.

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman was out for the second consecutive week, and Munir McClain, who had a breakout game against Weber State but was injured in the contest, was out.

On the positive side in that position group, Devaughn Vele returned and had a nice game in his limited opportunities.

Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) scores a pick six against the UCLA Bruins in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown with Utah Utes receiver Landen King (82) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his pick six against the UCLA Bruins in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Ute fans watch pregame warmups for the UCLA game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Ute fan Crystal Ly watches pregame warmups for the UCLA game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up for the UCLA game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks UCLA quarterback Dante Moore (3) at the end of the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) and Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) celebrate a defensive stand against UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) try to block a pass by UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3), causing a fumble, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) throws against the UCLA Bruins in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes safety Briton Allen (26) tackles UCLA Bruins running back Colson Yankoff (7) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) celebrates his sack on UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins scuffle after the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a sack against UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Emery Simmons (18) can’t make the catch under pressure from UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaylin Davies (24) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) eventually sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the action in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Kamari Ramsey (27) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and his wife, Jamie, leave the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs against the UCLA Bruins in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) dives for additional yardage against UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (17) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates a tackle for loss against UCLA Bruins running back Carson Steele (33) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham complains about a call in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Former Ute coach Ron McBride attends the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kenny Churchwell III (23) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Ute defense tackle UCLA Bruins running back Carson Steele (33) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3), causing a fumble, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Up front, offensive lineman Johnny Maea, who has yet to make his season debut, remained out, but Whittingham said he is “very close” to returning.

Defensively, Utah got a decent amount of production back. Defensive tackle Simote Pepa made his season debut and defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and cornerback JaTravis Broughton returned after missing the Weber State game.

Defensive end Connor O’Toole has yet to make his season debut, and defensive end Van Fillinger missed the UCLA game.

On special teams, kicker Cole Becker missed his second consecutive game with an injury. Joey Cheek handled field goals (a 47-yard miss in his only attempt), while Chase Carter kicked off.

The Utes have a short week, as they next play Oregon State in Corvallis on Friday.

