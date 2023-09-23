Hollywood actress Sara Foster critical of Gov. Gavin Newsom

Sara and Erin Foster, daughters of Grammy-winning musician David Foster, criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom on a recent episode of their podcast.

“Newsom is, like, the worst,” Sara said. “If anyone follows me, you know that I have a lot of complaints about the city we live in and the state we live in.”

Sarah, a Hollywood actress who starred in “90210,” said that uprooting her life in Southern California wouldn’t be easy and that she was envious of Erin for being able to leave.

Her sister, also an actress and a television writer, chimed in, “We would love to pay Nashville taxes,” adding that the California government knows people don’t want to pay the state’s high taxes.

Between 2020 and 2022, Republican-controlled states like Idaho, Montana, Florida, Utah and South Carolina experienced the largest percentage of population growth, according to census data.

It isn't just because of the politics, though, as Paul Chabot, the founder of Conservative Move, which helps people sell their homes and move to conservative communities, previously told Deseret News. People are moving away from the blue state in search of affordable homes and low state income tax.

Sarah Foster said Newsom could be “a perfectly nice person,” but said that since he is the one running the state, it doesn’t matter, then went on to criticize his policies.

“And I think that it’s like, is the goal to be Venezuela? Is the goal to be a socialist state? I don’t know.”

A poll from August found that 37% of voters said they had a favorable impression of the governor, while 43% of voters said they had a very unfavorable impression.

Newsom was speculated to be eyeing a presidential run, and the same poll even showed that 36% of Democrats wanted him to jump in the race.

But he recently put the rumors to rest and insisted that he looks forward to working on President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign for 2024.

“I think there’s been so much wallowing in the last few months, and handwringing in this respect,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But we’re gearing up for the campaign. We’re looking forward to it.”

Newsom is no longer a threat to Biden’s reelection efforts — in fact, he has become a campaign surrogate “because of his ability to appear on Fox News with conservative hosts like Hannity,” according to the Messenger.

Newsom was also expected to debate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, although, it’s unclear whether it will still happen.

As Fox News reported, Sarah Foster reaffirmed in a series of videos on social media that she is still a Democrat — “that’s not changing” — but, she added, she is “very upset” with her party.

“I do believe that uber-left, liberal politicians are ruining big cities, and I think that we all need to come from a place of common sense and humanity,” Foster said, “I am a mother – first and foremost – far before I am a Democrat or an independent or a Republican or a whatever, and I think we’ve all really lost the plot.”