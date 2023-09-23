Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 24, 2023 
Real Salt Lake beats Vancouver Whitecaps on second-half goals from Brayan Vera, Justen Glad

By Associated Press
Left to right, Real Salt Lake attacker Cristian Arango celebrates a goal with teammate Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Real Salt Lake won the game 2-1.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brayan Vera and Justen Glad each scored in the second half and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (12-11-7) has lost only two of its 15 home matches against Vancouver, with nine wins and four draws.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli (25) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo (27) during their Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (26) kicks the ball during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon (6) looks up at the ball during the game against Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Nelson Palacio (13) kicks the ball during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Young fans cheer from the sidelines before the game between Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans celebrate a goal by Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Left to right, Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown (23) and Real Salt Lake attacker Cristian Arango during the game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Young fans meet Real Salt Lake mascot Leo before the game between Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) jumps for the ball during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrés Cubas (20) breaks away for the ball during the game against Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake fans celebrate a goal by Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake attacker Cristian Arango celebrates a goal by teammate Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Real Salt Lake won the game 2-1.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Left to right, Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sam Adekugbe and Real Salt Lake attacker Cristian Arango jump for the ball at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo (27) during their Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (26) shoots the ball during a Major League Soccer game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The goal was unsuccessful.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
The Vancouver Whitecaps celebrate a goal by Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) during the game against Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) walks away after missing a goal during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Vancouver (11-9-9) played in its seventh consecutive away match, having not played at home since August 20. Vancouver had gone unbeaten in four straight to start the road trip before a 4-1 loss in Houston on Wednesday, its first road defeat since July 1 in Kansas City.

Brian White scored for Vancouver in the 17th minute.

Real Salt Lake travels to play Los Angeles FC on Oct. 1. Vancouver travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

