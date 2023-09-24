Utah is a consensus top 10 team again, Kansas enters top 25 after beating BYU

For the first time this season, Utah is ranked in the top 10 of both major college football polls.

This comes after Utah stayed undefeated Saturday in its first matchup against a fellow top 25 team, as the Utes beat then-No. 22 UCLA 14-7.

Utah (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) moved up one spot to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press top 25 rankings released Sunday, while the Utes stayed at No. 10 in the coaches poll.

That sets up another top 25 matchup at Oregon State on Friday. The Beavers fell to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the coaches poll after losing to Washington State.

BYU received votes in both polls last week, but after the Cougars lost 38-27 to Kansas in their Big 12 opener, BYU (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) is no longer receiving votes.

Unbeaten Kansas, though, entered the rankings for the first time this season — the Jayhawks are now No. 24 in both the AP and coaches polls after beating the Cougars.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll?

While the Pac-12 had two teams exit the AP poll following the first full weekend of conference play, the real storyline is there are four Pac-12 teams ranked in the top 10 for the first time ever. There is also a new top-ranked Pac-12 program as Washington pushed ahead of USC, even while both teams won.

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 5 AP poll:



No. 7: Washington — up one spot after 59-32 win over California.

— up one spot after 59-32 win over California. No. 8: USC — down three spots after 42-28 win over Arizona State.

— down three spots after 42-28 win over Arizona State. No. 9: Oregon — up one spot after 42-6 win over Colorado.

— up one spot after 42-6 win over Colorado. No. 10: Utah — up one spot after 14-7 win over UCLA.

— up one spot after 14-7 win over UCLA. No. 16: Washington State — up five spots after 38-35 win over Oregon State.

— up five spots after 38-35 win over Oregon State. No. 19: Oregon State — down five spots after 38-35 loss to Washington State.

The Big 12 gained a team ranked in the top 25, after Kansas beat BYU to move to 4-0 on the season.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 5 AP poll:



No. 3: Texas — no change after 38-6 win over Baylor.

— no change after 38-6 win over Baylor. No. 14: Oklahoma — up two spots after 20-6 win over Cincinnati.

— up two spots after 20-6 win over Cincinnati. No. 24: Kansas — entered poll after 38-27 win over BYU.

Who are the top 5 in the latest AP poll?

This week’s AP top 5 stayed the same at the top, though Ohio State jumped into the top 5 after a win over then-No. 9 Notre Dame:



No. 1: Georgia — no change after 49-21 win over UAB.

— no change after 49-21 win over UAB. No. 2: Michigan — no change after 31-7 win over Rutgers.

— no change after 31-7 win over Rutgers. No. 3: Texas — no change after 38-6 win over Baylor.

— no change after 38-6 win over Baylor. No. 4: Ohio State — up two spots after 17-14 win over Notre Dame.

— up two spots after 17-14 win over Notre Dame. No. 5: Florida State — down one spot after 31-24 win over Clemson.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll?

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 5 coaches poll:



No. 6: USC — down one spot after 42-28 win over Arizona State.

— down one spot after 42-28 win over Arizona State. No. 8: Washington — no change after 59-32 win over California.

— no change after 59-32 win over California. No. 9: Oregon — up two spots after 42-6 win over Colorado.

— up two spots after 42-6 win over Colorado. No. 10: Utah — no change after 14-7 win over UCLA.

— no change after 14-7 win over UCLA. No. 17: Washington State — up seven spots after 38-35 win over Oregon State.

— up seven spots after 38-35 win over Oregon State. No. 21: Oregon State — down six spots after 38-35 loss to Washington State.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 5 coaches poll:



No. 5: Texas — up one spot after 38-6 win over Baylor.

— up one spot after 38-6 win over Baylor. No. 14: Oklahoma — no change after 20-6 win over Cincinnati.

— no change after 20-6 win over Cincinnati. No. 24: Kansas — entered poll after 38-27 win over BYU.

— entered poll after 38-27 win over BYU. No. 25: Kansas State — re-entered poll after 44-31 win over UCF.

Who are the top 5 in the latest coaches poll?

This week’s coaches top 5 shook up a bit, with one new entry, while the top two stayed the same:

