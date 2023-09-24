What impression did Jordan Love make with comeback win in his first career start at Lambeau?

Jordan Love’s first career home start at Lambeau Field perfectly adhered to the adage — it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

The first-year QB1 got off to a rough start in front of the Green Bay Packers home crowd, but Love helped the team rally from a 17-0 deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 18-17 on Sunday.

Through Green Bay’s first eight possessions, the Packers punted four times, had a pair of turnover on downs in New Orleans territory and Love threw his first interception of the season.

The Packers’ next three drives, though, all ended in scores as Green Bay rallied for the victory.

It started with a Anders Carlson field goal to cap a 46-yard drive with 11 minutes to play.

Back-to-back Saints penalties moved the ball 67 yards to start the Packers’ next series and get them inside the New Orleans red zone. Seven plays later, Love scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, and with a successful 2-point conversion pass, it was 17-11 four minutes later.

Love capped the rally with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that was punctuated by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs with 2:56 to play.

On the game-winning touchdown drive, Love had a 24-yard scramble, a 30-yard pass to get the Packers inside the red zone and completed 4 of 7 passes for 54 yards.

“That whole fourth quarter was a blur,” Green Bay Matt LaFleur said, per ESPN. “I’ve never been a part of something like that before, where it looked so bleak for (so long).”

On the day, Love completed 22 of 44 passes for 259 yards, one touchdown and one interception while running for a team-high 39 yards on nine carries.

“It’s always about how the game ends,” Love said, per ESPN. “It felt great at the end. That’s all I can say. It felt really good at the end.”

His seven touchdown passes through three weeks is third in the NFL, and he has a 94.7 QB rating in his first season replacing Aaron Rodgers as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

What impression did Love make around the league with Green Bay’s come-from-behind win?

What others said about Jordan Love leading a Packers rally

Here’s a sampling of what the national media thought about Love’s performance:

“Facing a 17-0 fourth-quarter hole, Love helped the Packers storm back to stun the Saints, 18-17. Not bad for your first start at Lambeau Field, especially when you consider the key pieces the Packers were playing without (RB Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari and wideout Christian Watson, among others),” The Athletic’s Zak Keefer wrote.

“Sunday’s game showed that Love can pull off at least one thing Aaron Rodgers did. It was Rodgers who directed the only other such fourth-quarter comeback in team history — rallying the Packers from down 20 in the 2018 season opener,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky wrote.

“The offense looked rickety early on. Love was a tad off on passes and missed several deep shots,” NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote. “... Then Love and the Packers’ offense began to make plays. ... The offense remains a work in progress in Green Bay, but escaping with a win without playing their best is promising for Matt LaFleur.”

“Love went from hearing boos in the first half to feeling the love in the second — and that’s the major takeaway from this game. He wasn’t perfect, and missed several open throws in the beginning of the game, but rebounded to will Green Bay to a win,” CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani wrote. “Love looked like a clutch veteran in the final quarter, leading the offense to 18 total points in three drives — which included a successful two-point conversion.”

“In Week 2, Love and the Green Bay Packers couldn’t put away a win after taking a 24-12 lead on the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers needed to move the ball a little bit in the fourth quarter and couldn’t do it. In Week 3, Love came up big,” Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab wrote. “... Green Bay is 2-1. Love wasn’t great Sunday. All that will matter is that he was good enough when it counted.”