Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 
Why national media are calling Utah one of college football’s biggest winners

Coming out of week 4, the Utes are 4-0, ranked No. 10 and doing all this despite a bevy of injuries

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) celebrates his sack on UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

It’s a great time to be a Ute.

Kyle Whittingham’s team has a suffocating defense, three Power Five wins as part of a 4-0 start to the 2023 season and Utah is back in the top 10.

This all comes even as the Utes are showcasing just how much depth the program has, with a long injury list impacting personnel — particularly the offense — each week. 

Following the Utes’ latest victory — a 14-7 slugfest over previously ranked UCLA — several members of the national media put a spotlight on what Whittingham is accomplishing, even if it is getting lost a bit amongst a highly competitive Pac-12 in the early portion of the year.

What others are saying about Utah’s 4-0 start

Here’s a sampling of some of the things national media said over the weekend about the unbeaten Utes:

“The Utes have stayed on track for another conference championship and New Year’s Six bowl berth despite missing senior quarterback Cam Rising, who was dressed Saturday but has yet to be cleared after last year’s knee injury,” USA Today’s Paul Myerberg wrote. “To be unbeaten at this point and against this schedule makes this September one of the finest coaching performances of Kyle Whittingham’s Hall of Fame-caliber career, which is really saying something.”

merlin_2997987.jpg

Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) scores a pick six against the UCLA Bruins in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown with Utah Utes receiver Landen King (82) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his pick six against the UCLA Bruins in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Ute fans watch pregame warmups for the UCLA game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Ute fan Crystal Ly watches pregame warmups for the UCLA game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up for the UCLA game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks UCLA quarterback Dante Moore (3) at the end of the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) and Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) celebrate a defensive stand against UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) try to block a pass by UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3).

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3), causing a fumble, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (wearing red) throws

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) throws against the UCLA Bruins in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes safety Briton Allen (26) tackles UCLA Bruins running back Colson Yankoff (7) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) celebrates his sack on UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins scuffle after the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a sack against UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Emery Simmons (18) can't make the catch under pressure from UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaylin Davies (24) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) eventually sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the action in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Kamari Ramsey (27) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and his wife, Jamie, leave the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Utah won 14-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs against the UCLA Bruins in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) dives for additional yardage against UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (17) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates a tackle for loss against UCLA Bruins running back Carson Steele (33) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham complains about a call in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Former Ute coach Ron McBride attends the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kenny Churchwell III (23) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Ute defense tackle UCLA Bruins running back Carson Steele (33) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3), causing a fumble, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
“Utah has not allowed a team to score more than 13 points this season. Through four games, the Utes have given up a total of 38. On Saturday, they stuffed offensive guru Chip Kelly. In Kelly’s 113-game head coaching career, his offense has been held to under 10 points just twice. Saturday was the third time,” Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger wrote. “To this point in the season, Utah’s résumé is pretty stacked: a Power Five road win over Baylor, an SEC victory over Florida and a win over the Bruins.”

“Until further notice, the road to the Pac-12 title continues to go through Salt Lake City. Linebacker Karene Reid’s 21-yard interception return for a TD on the first play from scrimmage was a rude introduction to conference play for UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore, courtesy of the two-time defending conference champions,” ESPN’s Blake Baumgartner wrote.

“No. 11 Utah is 4-0 with three wins against Power 5 opponents, and it hasn’t even gotten to play with star QB Cam Rising yet. It beat No. 22 UCLA 14-7 on Saturday behind sheer defensive dominance, causing a nightmare performance for Bruins true freshman QB Dante Moore (15-of-35, 234 yards). He threw an early pick six and lost a fumble, and, on a last-ditch chance to lead a game-tying drive, Utah sacked him three times in four plays,” The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel wrote. “Kyle Whittingham’s team is allowing 9.5 points per game. It’s going to be fun seeing that defense go up against Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and Co.”

“Utah (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) probably isn’t going to be an offensive juggernaut unless quarterback Cameron Rising returns from ACL surgery. But the Utes might still contend for a league title anyway thanks to a defense that allowed nine rushing yards on 32 carries (and a still impressive 67 yards on 25 attempts if sacks are factored out),” The Washington Post’s Patrick Stevens wrote.

“The most overlooked team in the country through four weeks? That might be Utah. The Utes are 4-0. They’ve beaten two ranked opponents. And they’ve done it without their starting QB,” ESPN’s David Hale wrote. “... But credit Kyle Whittingham, who is 23-6 in the past two calendar years. That’s a better record than Clemson, Notre Dame or Oregon and trails only Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama in that span.”

What’s next for Utah football

The No. 10 Utes will play Friday night at No. 19 Oregon State, who lost to Washington State over the weekend. Game time is 7 p.m. MDT at Reser Stadium, and the contest will be televised on FS1.

Utah will have a much-needed bye the week after.

