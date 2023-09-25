On Friday night on cable news, Fox News spoke to a mother who, when pregnant, was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer and refused to get an abortion and start immediate treatment. Also, MSNBC discussed the potential government shutdown.

Fox News — Mother with cancer refuses abortion

“Your health or your baby’s life, what would you choose?” Laura Ingraham asked on Friday night on the “Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham interviewed a mother of two, Tasha Kann, who, at 20 weeks pregnant, was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer. Ingraham said that Kann’s doctors encouraged her to have an abortion so that she could begin her chemotherapy treatments immediately.

“She said ‘no,’” Ingraham said. “They told her she’d only have 12 months left to live, yet she still said ‘no.’ She was determined not to abort her baby regardless of what it did to her own health or her own life.”

Ingraham then asked Kann, “Why did you decide to choose your baby’s health and life and put yours on hold?”

“Just for that exact reason,” Kann said, “Because I knew how aggressive the cancer was and how hard it would be to treat. I didn't think it would be possible to treat it, so putting my baby before me was more important.”

When asked what kept her going during such a hard year, Kann said, “My family keeps me going. God keeps me going. You know, the doctors telling me I wouldn’t survive pregnancy, and I did, and then telling me I had to have chemo and radiation and it would be my only option for survival, and I refused that and still had stable scans over and over again.”

MSNBC — Do Republicans want a government shutdown?

On “The Last Word” Friday night, MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart spoke to South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn on the potential government shutdown.

Capehart asked the Democrat Clyburn, “Do you know why Republicans are threatening a government shutdown? What’s their endgame?”

“I don't think they have an endgame,” Clyburn said. “I think what they are attempting to do is satisfy five or six people that (Kevin McCarthy) made some kind of a deal with and letting them select the tail wagging the dog.”

Capehart then asked if we could take the speaker of the House at his word, to which Clyburn said, “I don’t see how we can. ... The House cannot seem to do what they said they’re going to do.”

Clyburn added, “I think McCarthy could make a real good name for himself as doing things in a very bipartisan way.”