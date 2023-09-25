Future Big 12 power rankings: Who is challenging Utah for the top spot, how far did BYU drop?

Editor’s note: Each week during the 2023 college football season, the Deseret News will release power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

These rankings will not include Texas and Oklahoma — who are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year — but will include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

Only two unbeaten teams remain among the 16 that will make up the Big 12 Conference next season, after three others suffered their first loss of the 2023 season last weekend.

That helped shake up the future Big 12 power rankings this week.

1. Utah (4-0)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Beat UCLA 14-7.

Beat UCLA 14-7. This week: Friday at No. 19 Oregon State, 7 p.m. MDT (FS1).

The Utes, who’ve already had several top defensive performances early in the season, turned in arguably an all-timer by thoroughly shutting down the Bruins offense and kick-starting the win with a pick-six. Utah needs to show more life offensively, yes, but there’s optimism that will come when Cam Rising is back. The Utes’ toughest stretch of the season starts this week, with Oregon State the first of three ranked opponents over the next four games.

2. Kansas (4-0)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Climbed one spot. Last week: Beat BYU 38-27.

Beat BYU 38-27. This week: Saturday vs. No. 3 Texas, 1:30 p.m. (ABC).

Kansas set the tone early in its victory, taking a fumble forced on a big hit back for a touchdown on the Cougars’ second offensive play. The Jayhawks dominated the trenches in pulling away for the win, though a stiff test is next with Texas coming to town.

3. Kansas State (3-1)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Beat UCF 44-31.

Beat UCF 44-31. This week: Bye week.

The Wildcats bounced back from a nonconference loss against Missouri to earn a solid victory over the Knights, as Kansas State broke open a close game with 24 straight second-half points. Following a bye, the Wildcats play back-to-back road games at Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

4. TCU (3-1)

Poll movement: Climbed four spots.

Climbed four spots. Last week: Beat SMU 34-17.

Beat SMU 34-17. This week: Saturday vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m. (ESPN2).

The Horned Frogs continued to look impressive in their third straight win, overwhelming rival SMU behind a three-touchdown effort from quarterback Chandler Morris. After beating Houston two weeks ago, TCU can move to 2-0 in Big 12 play if it beats the Mountaineers.

5. West Virginia (3-1)

Poll movement: Climbed four spots.

Climbed four spots. Last week: Beat Texas Tech 20-13.

Beat Texas Tech 20-13. This week: Saturday at TCU, 6 p.m. (ESPN2).

The Mountaineers won their third straight game — all at home — by beating a Texas Tech team that was seen as a Big 12 dark horse contender heading into the season. West Virginia’s next challenge is extending that win streak on the road against a surging TCU program.

6. UCF (3-1)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to Kansas State 44-31.

Lost to Kansas State 44-31. This week: Saturday vs. Baylor, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

The Knights have shown they will be competitive in the Big 12 in the early portion of the year and actually led early in the third quarter before Kansas State rolled off 24 straight points to seal the win. UCF has a chance to pick up its first Big 12 win at home against a reeling Baylor program.

7. Colorado (3-1)

Poll movement: Dropped five spots.

Dropped five spots. Last week: Lost to Oregon 42-6.

Lost to Oregon 42-6. This week: Saturday vs. No. 8 USC, 10 a.m. (Fox).

The Buffaloes ran into a buzz saw in Oregon, falling behind 35-0 at halftime as the Ducks sent a message in one of the weekend’s most high-profile matchups. It doesn’t get any easier for Deion Sanders and Colorado, with the Trojans on the horizon.

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) gets past BYU linebacker Max Tooley (31) and another defender for a first down during the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Lawrence, Kan. Colin E. Braley, Associated Press

8. BYU (3-1)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to Kansas 38-27.

Lost to Kansas 38-27. This week: Friday vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).

The Cougars hung tough for a half and actually led the Jayhawks at the break in their conference opener, but BYU simply made too many errors — that included giving up two defensive touchdowns against a talented and unbeaten Kansas team. If the Cougars don’t find solutions to their running game issues soon, it will severely hamper their chances of picking up Big 12 wins. Like BYU, Cincinnati is trying to lick its wounds after a Big 12 opening loss, and both teams must turn things around quickly on a short week.

9. Arizona (3-1)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Beat Stanford 21-20.

Beat Stanford 21-20. This week: Saturday vs. No. 7 Washington, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

The Wildcats may have picked up a rare road win at Stanford but it wasn’t pretty, as Arizona had to fend off a Cardinal team that had just lost to FCS program Sacramento State the week before. It’s tough sledding ahead, with four straight ranked Pac-12 opponents.

10. Iowa State (2-2)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat Oklahoma State 34-27.

Beat Oklahoma State 34-27. This week: Saturday at No. 14 Oklahoma, 5 p.m. (FS1).

The Cyclones found their offense again — after scoring just 20 points total in back-to-back losses — and it was enough to earn a conference-opening victory. A much bigger challenge is next with a trip to Oklahoma.

11. Cincinnati (2-2)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Dropped one spot. Last week: Lost to Oklahoma 20-6.

Lost to Oklahoma 20-6. This week: Friday at BYU, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).

The Bearcats earned bonus points for keeping things close against a ranked Sooners squad, but Cincinnati simply couldn’t find enough offensive consistency to pull the upset. The Bearcats now head to fellow conference newcomer BYU for a Friday night tilt.

12. Houston (2-2)

Poll movement: Climbed four spots.

Climbed four spots. Last week: Beat Sam Houston 38-7.

Beat Sam Houston 38-7. This week: Saturday at Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m. (FS2).

The Cougars easily beat visiting Sam Houston in their final nonconference game of the season to get back on track after two straight losses. Up next is another Big 12 matchup, with their first league road trip to Texas Tech.

13. Oklahoma State (2-2)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Dropped one spot. Last week: Lost to Iowa State 34-27.

Lost to Iowa State 34-27. This week: Bye week.

The Cowboys showed better effort after a lopsided loss to South Alabama, but Oklahoma State couldn’t keep pace with the Cyclones in the conference opener for both schools. A much-needed bye arrives before back-to-back home games against Kansas State and Kansas.

14. Texas Tech (1-3)

Poll movement: Dropped three spots.

Dropped three spots. Last week: Lost to West Virginia 20-13.

Lost to West Virginia 20-13. This week: Saturday vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m. (FS2).

The Red Raiders’ season went from bad to worse with the loss to the Mountaineers, and now it’s compounded with the news starting quarterback Tyler Shough broke his fibula in the game. A winnable game against new league opponent Houston is next.

15. Arizona State (1-3)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Lost to USC 42-28.

Lost to USC 42-28. This week: Saturday at California, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

Despite losing their third straight, the Sun Devils showed some resilience in playing USC tough late into the contest. A trip to California awaits and is perhaps Arizona State’s best chance at a victory in an upcoming schedule full of top 25 opponents.

16. Baylor (1-3)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to Texas 38-6.

Lost to Texas 38-6. This week: Saturday at UCF, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

The Bears, after a win over a lower-division opponent, snapped back to reality with a humbling loss against the top 5 Longhorns to open conference play. Baylor plays three of the Big 12 newcomers in its next five games, beginning with UCF.