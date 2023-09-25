Where and when to see the fall leaves in Utah

The first day of fall hit Utah on Saturday, and leaves are expected to change and brazenly cover the mountains and canyons with their color in the following weeks.

Where is fall foliage in Utah?

On the east side of Ogden, Farmington and Salt Lake City, the leaves have already begun to change during the end of September — showing the first signs of a colorful fall.

Snowbasin Resort shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, photos of the first changing colors of the season from the view of its gondola, two days before fall officially started.

It’s that time of year again where the mountain lights up with fall colors! 🍁



For the remaining SnowWiesn events we will be extending our gondola hours to 6pm! Don’t miss your chance to enjoy our legendary fall colors from new heights! 🚡 pic.twitter.com/tUc0ZN43VQ — Snowbasin Resort (@SnowbasinResort) September 20, 2023

The Weather Channel shared drone footage of the fall foliage near Salt Lake City on its website and YouTube.

What is the best time for fall colors in Utah?

Fall leaves are usually the most colorful from early to mid-October in Utah.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts that in 2023, the peak fall colors in Utah will start on Oct. 5 and last two weeks until Oct. 21.

How long do fall leaves last in Utah?

Elevation plays a big role in when the leaves change colors. The higher elevations change first and the lower elevations change last, per the National Environmental Education Foundation.

Northern Utah generally changes first, and the changes in the trees’ colors spread from north to south.

After the peak of the leaves in early to mid-October, the fall colors in Utah can last until late October or even early November in southern Utah, according to a fall foliage traveler’s guide called smokymountains.com.

Where are the 3 best places to see Utah’s fall foliage?

Since the Wasatch Mountain Range cuts through the state, there are plenty of canyons that make for beautiful fall viewing.



Logan Canyon Scenic Byway and Sardine Canyon in northern Utah are the Farmers’ Almanac’s pick of one of the best places to see fall leaves in the country as the scenic overlook offers a wide view of all the trees.

in northern Utah are the Farmers’ Almanac’s pick of one of the best places to see fall leaves in the country as the scenic overlook offers a wide view of all the trees. Trapper’s Loop , near Snowbasin Resort, is located on State Road 167 to the south of Pineview Reservoir. Just like the “loop” in the name suggests, the curvy road winds around the mountain and has a beautiful view of fall leaves.

, near Snowbasin Resort, is located on State Road 167 to the south of Pineview Reservoir. Just like the “loop” in the name suggests, the curvy road winds around the mountain and has a beautiful view of fall leaves. Provo Canyon is a popular destination to see the fall colors and changes later than Logan or Trapper’s Loop. The mouth of the canyon is in Orem on the way to Sundance Mountain Resort, which can be a great place to stop during a fall drive to walk around and enjoy some mountain air.

What color is Zion National Park in fall?

Southern Utah, where Zion Canyon is located, has the last of the leaves to change in the state. The leaves change to bright reds, oranges and yellows in Zion National Park.

With the stark elevation changes within the park, which changes the leaves at different times, the season is a long and glorious one, per a ranch resort located there called Zion Ponderosa. Leaves are prominent until November.

The resort posted a video on its YouTube channel of a vehicle tour of the park, which shows brilliant reds, oranges and yellows.