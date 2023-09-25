McDonald’s puts Spicy Chicken McNuggets back on the menu for a limited time

McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets are officially back on the menu.

Last week, the fast-food chain confirmed the return of the fan-favorite menu item for a limited time.

“McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back for a limited time with a spicy breading that adds a real kick to the fan favorite,” says the official McDonald’s website. “Breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper, they’re sure to get your attention.”

The spicy nuggets are currently available in New York City, Seattle, Portland, Denver and other select locations across the U.S., according to People. Customers can order the nuggets in a 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece or 40-piece box.

The hotter version of the McDonald’s famous McNuggets debuted on McDonald’s menus in 2020, marking the first additional McNuggets flavor since the regular nuggets were added to the menu decades ago.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation, said at the time, per Food and Wine magazine.

“As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

Just two weeks after their 2020 debut, the spicy nuggets nearly sold out, per People.

“We’re thrilled with the positive response to these limited-time offerings,” McDonald’s teased in a statement, per People. “If our customers truly can’t get enough, there’s always a chance we’ll bring limited-time menu items back in the future. You never know, you might just see some of these fan-favorites again soon.”

In 2022, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets spent a second brief period on the menu at just 6,900 participating locations, per Food and Wine.

Last week, McDonald’s stirred up a frenzy when the fast-food chain announced it would begin phasing out the use of self-serving soda fountains, as reported by the Deseret News.

Drink stations will be gone by 2032, and customers will need to ask cashiers for refills, according to People.