Matt Gay just made NFL history. Watch the moment he found out and how he celebrated

Matt Gay showed why the Indianapolis Colts signed him to a record-breaking free-agent contract this offseason.

On Sunday, the former Utah kicker lifted the Colts to a 22-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He made five field goals in the game, including the walk-off 53-yard game-winner in overtime.

That was one of four 50-plus-yard field goals on the day for Gay, who inked a four-year, $22.5 million contract with Indianapolis, the largest free-agent deal ever for an NFL kicker.

He again made history Sunday — Gay set an NFL record by becoming the first player to ever make four field goals of 50 or more yards in a single game.

The Colts shared video of the game-winning kick, the moment Gay found out he set the record and how he celebrated with teammates.

“Well that’s something. That’s pretty cool,” Gay said, when a reporter told him about the record.

Ever wonder what a historic walk-off win feels like? pic.twitter.com/5NRS1XyXDs — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2023

After kicking a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter, Gay added a 54-yarder in the third quarter to give the Colts a 13-7 lead.

In the fourth, he added a pair of 53-yard field goals — the latter came with 57 seconds left in regulation and forced overtime.

In the extra session, a fellow former Ute — running back Zack Moss — set up Gay’s game-winner with four straight carries that netted 18 yards and set up Indianapolis for the winner at the Baltimore 35.

Gay and Moss accounted for all of the Colts’ scoring in the game — Moss scored on a second-quarter touchdown catch, while Gay added one extra point on the day.

It was also a career day for Moss, who ran for a career-best 122 yards on 30 carries in the win, while adding 23 receiving yards.

“I just wanted to make sure we were able to put him in a position to go ahead and close that thing out,” Moss said, per the Colts’ website, about setting up his former Utah teammate for the game-winning kick.

For Gay, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, being asked to come through in key situations has become a moment he’s familiar with.

“The kicker position is a little bit, when it comes down to that moment, everyone’s looking just at you,” Gay said, per the team website. “So being able to come through it for them, for (Colts head coach) Shane (Steichen), for this organization, that’s special I’ll hold on to forever because those moments don’t come along very often.”