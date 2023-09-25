Here’s what the Utah Jazz have planned for 50th anniversary season

In 1974, the New Orleans Jazz became the NBA’s 18th team, admitted to the league as an expansion franchise. The team relocated to Utah in 1979, but remained the Jazz. Now, the Jazz are gearing up for their 50th season.

The Jazz announced Monday that during the 2023-24 NBA season, they will celebrate 50 years in the NBA in numerous ways, including with their Classic Edition uniform and court.

“From New Orleans to Salt Lake City, the Jazz legacy has been built by storied on-court performances, larger-than-life personalities, and incredible fans locally and around the world who continue to cheer us on game after game, decade after decade,” Utah Jazz president Jim Olson said in a press release. “We are excited to immerse the community in countless celebrations of both the talented Jazzmen, coaches and leaders who’ve led our organization over the past 50 years and those who are actively contributing to what will be our legacy for the next 50 years.”

The Classic Edition jersey celebrates the road uniform worn by the New Orleans Jazz in their debut season. The court includes elements from the original New Orleans team as well as the Jazz teams of the ’80s and ’90s.

The team will also be celebrating “Decade Nights” at the Delta Center throughout the 2023-24 season, which will feature alumni appearances and themed celebrations that incorporate the history of the team and decade.

The first “Decade Night” will be on Nov. 27 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans and will celebrate the Jazz of the ’70s.

The Jazz will debut the throwback jersey in their 2023-24 season opener at the Delta Center on Oct. 25 vs. the Sacramento Kings.