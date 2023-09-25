Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 25, 2023 
Here is what BYU will wear in its Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati

The Cougars are leaning into the royal look for the game against the Bearcats

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Here is what BYU will wear in its Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati
BYU is leaning into one color for its uniform combo in the Cougars’ Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati this week.

The football program’s social media team shared the look on Monday morning — BYU will be going with what it coined the “Royal Rush” combination.

That uniform combination will include a royal blue helmet with a royal facemask, along with a royal jersey and royal pants.

BYU last wore an all-royal uniform combo last year in a win over Baylor, though that look included a silver facemask instead of a royal one.

The Cougars wore an all-royal combination — including a royal facemask — in the 2021 season opener against Arizona, the same year BYU introduced a royal helmet into its uniform arsenal.

BYU will host Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. MDT on Friday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

