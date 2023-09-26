High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Clearfield, Canyon View clinch region titles in final week of season

Raegan Cornell’s second-half goal lifted Clearfield to the 1-0 win over Bonneville as the Falcons claimed the outright Region 5 title after fighting hard in the defensive battle on Tuesday.

Clearfield assistant coach Scott Ericson led Clearfield to victory in their final regular season matchup of the season as head coach Kelly Parke was away taking care of family matters.

“Scott Ericson has been a huge part of this program for many years and he coached the girls to a big win tonight. He deserves so much credit for what this program has become and I can’t thank him enough. It broke my heart to miss tonight but I knew they were in great hands. These girls want to win. They believe and are determined. We aren’t done yet,” said Parke.

With second place in Region 7 up for grabs, Wasatch edged Timpview 3-2 to move into sole possession of second place on Tuesday.

Berkley Binggeli added one score to her team-leading 11 goals this season, but the Wasps saw contributions from all around the pitch. All three of the goals scored by Wasatch came from assists, head coach Tara Lundberg noted.

“They are definitely playing for each other and really wanted this win for the seniors. They are combining well through the midfield and making some creative runs up top. It was a battle. We came out hard and put a goal in the back of the net early, went into halftime with a lead, made some adjustments and held on to a fantastic win. It was a total team effort, everyone contributed. These girls have played together for a long time and everyone gave it their all.”

Mountain View clinched at least a share of the Region 8 title with its 2-0 win over Provo.

Its stifling defense proved crucial to the win, just as it has all season. Mountain View has only allowed seven goals in region play, and 10 goals total in 16 contests.

“Our team really came together and focused on winning the game for each other and specifically our seniors to get a win in our last regular season home game. That connectedness and team focused play was key in tonight’s success,” said Mountain View coach Terrika Turner, “Provo put up a good fight tonight and really made us work for the win.”

Mountain View will now depend on that same fight from Provo to upset Timpanogos on Thursday in order to retain sole possession of first place and claim the Region 8 title.

Crimson Cliffs moved into first place in Region 9 with a 3-0 win over Cedar City.

The shutout victory improves Crimson Cliffs’ region record to 10-1 and sets up a crucial battle with second place Desert Hills on Thursday.

Senior Kenadee Richey recorded her fifth shutout of the season and Quinci Smith added two goals for the Mustangs, bringing her season total to nine. Ella Cotter also found the back of the net in the first half to set the tone for the game.

“We had a great win on our senior night and came together to celebrate our amazing seniors. Our team is a family and everyone contributes in their own way. Our girls show grit and determination each game and we are hoping to keep improving for the playoffs,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Kat Esplin.

In a crucial Region 12 matchup between Canyon View and Manti, the Falcons eked out the 2-1 win to clinch the region title for the third year in a row.

Bethanee Vargas found the back of the net twice for Canyon View, bringing her season total to 24 goals.

“Manti kept constant pressure on us the entire game. We were able to have composure under their constant barrage of pressure,” said Canyon View coach Steve Newman.

This was evident by the fact that the Canyon View defense was able to hold Manti to just one goal, well under its season average of 4.3 goals per game.

“Our game tonight vs. Manti was a fast, tough, and physical game. The teams were very evenly matched. Manti is extremely well coached. The win could have gone either way. This game was a great experience for playoffs for both teams,” said Newman.

Canyon View looks to its final regular season tuneup against Richfield on Thursday.

