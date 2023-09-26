Who will be at the second Republican debate?

This Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. MDT, Fox Business Network and Univision will broadcast the second Republican debate. It will also be streamed on Rumble.

How did candidates qualify?

To qualify, candidates must have received donations from over 50,000 people, have at least 3% support in two national polls or 3% in one national poll and 3% in an early nominating state poll, have 200 individual donors from 20 different states, and sign the GOP’s loyalty pledge to support whoever receives the nomination, per Time.

These qualifications must be met 48 hours prior to the debate on Wednesday night.

The Republican National Committee officially announced Monday night who will be at Wednesday’s debate, with seven candidates making the cut.

Who will be there?

Ron DeSantis, 45

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 13.8% of the GOP vote, according to the latest polling data. He considers his two biggest accomplishments as Florida governor as encouraging “educational freedom” in the state and providing tax relief, per FlGov. He has served as governor since January 2019, and before that was a congressman for six years.

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38

Founder of pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences, Ramaswamy is ranked third among Republican candidates at 6.1%. The BBC reported that three of Ramaswamy’s notable beliefs include that the voting age should be raised to 25 unless young voters can pass a citizenship test, Ukraine should make concessions and the FBI should be abolished, with funds redistributed to the Secret Service, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Nikki Haley, 51

The former governor of South Carolina ranks fourth in polls at 5.6%. Her political career began in 2004 in the South Carolina House, then she served as governor for 6 years, and finally was an ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump Administration, per the Council on Foreign Relations. As governor she sponsored tax cuts and approved legislation prohibiting abortions at 20 weeks.

Mike Pence, 64

The former vice president and governor of Indiana, Mike Pence ranks just under Nikki Haley at 4.3% in national polls. His accomplishments as governor were having the largest state tax cut in Indiana history, lowering property taxes and corporate taxes, expanding school choice, and increasing educational opportunity, according to Indiana.gov.

Chris Christie, 61

At 2.8% voter support is Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey. While serving as a U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, Christie “fought against political corruption, corporate crime, human trafficking, gangs, terrorism and environmental polluters,” per the National Governors Association. While governor, he emphasized fiscal accountability, fostering job growth and securing pensions.

Tim Scott, 58

U.S. Senator Tim Scott has 2.5% voter support in national polls. In the Senate, he voted against a bill repealing authorization for military force against Iraq, against the Respect for Marriage Act, and sponsored the Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act of 2022, which required the Department of Justice to provide curriculum for officers on how to respond to “an individual experiencing a mental behavioral health, or suicidal crisis.”

Doug Burgum, 67

Former Microsoft executive and two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum qualified for the second Republican debate last week with 3% voter approval in Iowa and 4% in New Hampshire, per Politico, although only polling at 1.2% in national polls. During his term as governor, Burgum passed state tax cuts, expanded oil and gas production, and signed legislation restricting minors’ access to gender reassignment surgery, according to Spectrum News.

Who won’t be there?

Donald Trump, 77

While he will not be attending the debate, polls show former President Trump far ahead of any other candidates at 55.2%, per 538. Trump is touting his economic record in his second run for the presidency, especially the tax cuts passed during his first term and trade deals he negotiated, according to the White House Archives. Instead of participating in the debate, Trump will speak to auto workers in Detroit.