A group of friends, two men, one woman and one border collie, play “don’t let the ball touch the ground” and make it 39 bounces before the video stops.

This video made my day! That's beautiful to watch, Animals are truly incredible creatures.



Chrisean Super Bowl Josh Morty Tee Higgins Mixon Sean Payton Go Birds Starve Scorsese McDaniels Glock Colorado Cowboys Blueface Ducky Newsom Bengals pic.twitter.com/FvkWxhvAtp — oddxing (@oddxing) September 26, 2023

Border collies are one of the most intelligent dog breeds. Researchers for The Royal Society conducted an experiment testing which dog breed is capable of long-term memory of the most object names.

Owners were asked to teach their dogs the names of six toys in one week. To test their retention, the toys were laid out on the floor of another room and the dogs were then asked to retrieve specific items. Four of the six border collies were successfully retrieve all of the toys and two were able to retrieve five of the six toys.

The next experiment was twice as hard. The dogs had one week to learn the name of 12 toys. Each border collie got at least 11 out of 12 correct. To test long-term retention, the researchers then stored the toys away for a month and repeated the test. Each border collie but one was able to remember all of the toys. After two months, half were able to remember all of the toys, and two were able to remember 5 out of 6.

Not only are border collies one of the smartest dog breeds, but they are capable of a mean game of keeping the ball in the air.

