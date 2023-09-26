What happens if the government shuts down? Only 5 days left

The end of the federal government’s fiscal year is this Saturday, and time is beginning to run out for Congress to pass the appropriation bills necessary to keep the government up and running.

Potentially 4 million American workers could lose pay if the shutdown happens, half being military troops and personnel. While essential workers will be required to work during the shutdown, others will be furloughed, according to ABC. While workers will experience difficulty in delayed paychecks, “all government employees would get back pay once the shutdown ends.” However, any associated federal contractors impacted by the shutdown most likely will not.

Goldman Sachs estimated that if the government shuts down, economic growth will be reduced by 0.2% per week, with growth returning to normal rates after reopening, per the Federal Times.

A White House press release listed 10 federal programs that could potentially be halted if a shutdown occurs this Saturday. Major impacted programs are the following:

Travel

The U.S. Travel Industry Association predicted that the travel sector could lose $140 million daily in a shutdown, according to PBS. Air, rail, government travel and attraction closures, including museums and national parks, could lead to $4.2 billion in losses if a shutdown this year resembles the one in 2019 in length, per the U.S. Travel Association.

If a shutdown occurs, the Transportation Security Administration and its 56,000 employees will be required to work without pay. In 2019, the absence rate among airport screeners tripled from normal rates, peaking at 10%. A shutdown would likely increase delays and wait times at airports nationwide, according to the White House.

Can I still get a passport?

Yes. The State Department created a contingency plan in case of a lapse of appropriations, allowing passport and visa issuing services to continue domestically and abroad, according to The Washington Post.

The plan said, “At this time, scheduled passport and visas services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits.”

Will trains still be running?

Yes. Though Amtrak receives federal subsidies, the company is privately owned and said, “Amtrak will continue normal operation of its national intercity and high-speed passenger rail network in the event of a short-term federal government shutdown,” per USA Today.

Child care

The White House reported that 10,000 children may immediately lose access to Head Start as it functions under the Department of Health and Human Services. Head Start provides funding for preschools caring for 3- to 5-year-old children, and Early Head Start provides similar funding for children from birth to age 3, according to the Administration for Children and Families.

Public health and safety

Routine inspections conducted by the Food and Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of the Interior will be halted in the event of a shutdown, per ABC.

The FDA “could be forced to delay food safety inspections for a wide variety of products all across the country,” according to the White House. EPA inspections providing permits for ensured safe water and clean air may be delayed as well. The Interior Department, responsible for public land, national park and wildlife refuge management, could experience delays in permitting and federal projects may be disrupted. U.S. Department of Agriculture loans and grants would also not be allocated for modernization in rural America.

Can I still receive Social Security or disability checks?

Yes. Since Social Security and disability payments come from a trust fund, checks will continue to be sent, per CNN. In the Social Security Administration’s Lapse Plan Summary, they wrote, “We will continue activities critical to our direct-service operations and those needed to ensure accurate and timely payment of benefits.”

Small businesses

The White House said during a shutdown “the Small Business Administration would not accept, review or approve any new business loans — including SBA’s primary loan to small businesses — cutting off an important source of funding for small businesses across the country.”

Goldman Sachs conducted a survey among small business owners regarding the threat of a looming shutdown, and 91% believed it important to avoid a shutdown, with 70% saying their businesses would be negatively impacted, and 93% saying revenue would take a hit.

Founder of Port City Brewing Bill Butcher told Axios that a halt in federal agency regulations will put a hold on his business. In order for his products to be sold, they must be approved by the FDA. Butcher has “already been making contingency plans with his management team to schedule for ‘lighter’ staffing needs” if the FDA loses funding this Saturday due to a government shutdown.

