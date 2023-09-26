Could Sunday — against Andy Reid’s Chiefs — be Zach Wilson’s last stand?

Two former Cougars, traveling opposite directions, will face off against each other this weekend in New York when the Jets (1-2) host the Chiefs (2-1) on “Sunday Night Football” (6:20 p.m., NBC). Zach Wilson is a quarterback that can’t seem to do anything right and Reid is a head coach who can’t seem to do anything wrong.

When Kansas City routed Chicago on Sunday, Reid, a two-time Super Bowl champion, earned his 271st victory, the fourth-most in NFL history. He leads an offense that made the Bears’ defense on Sunday look more like the Cubs in a 41-10 throttling.

Wilson, on the other hand, was on the painful end of a second-straight defeat. He is taking the brunt of a frustrated fanbase that prior to Aaron Rodgers’ injury, spent all summer drinking Super Bowl-bound Kool-Aid and still have the lingering taste in their mouth. It’s driving them crazy.

Sports isn’t fair. It never has been and it never will be, but it will always be results driven. No matter the adversity, professional athletes must make plays to keep their job and Wilson isn’t making plays.

After defeats to Dallas and New England, and with the Jets offense underachieving even by deflated post-Rodgers standards, Wilson may be down to his last stand — and just like the last two games, this one won’t be easy.

The former BYU quarterback will go toe-to-toe against Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the game. Television viewers will be expecting greatness from Mahomes and just the opposite from Wilson.

This is where Wilson could stand up and scream, “This isn’t fair! I was supposed to be Rodgers’ backup all season — as a way to reboot my own career! And my lousy offensive line is the same one that failed to protect Rodgers, which led to his torn Achilles!”

He could say all of that, but no one is listening. Jets fans don’t care. All that matters in the NFL is the number on the scoreboard. When those aren’t good, the quarterback’s numbers in the box score are the next to get scrutinized and Wilson’s numbers aren’t good.

During the Jets’ 15-10 loss at home to New England in rainy conditions on Sunday, Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 157 yards and no touchdowns. The week before, he was just 12 of 27 for 170 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in a 30-10 defeat at Dallas.

There are plenty of reasons for New York’s woes. The offensive line can’t run block or pass protect. Star running back Breece Hall averaged 1.5 yards per carry against the Patriots and 2.2 at Dallas, while Wilson was sacked six times, including one for a safety on Sunday.

But even with those truths, and the added weapons on offense, Wilson has had chances to make plays and hasn’t. Twice in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Jets had the ball with a chance to beat the Patriots and didn’t.

Super Bowl legend Joe Namath went on New York radio this week and told the “Michael Kay Show” that “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh named Wilson the starter for Sunday. He had to. He doesn’t have anyone else. He and his staff threw everyone and everything in on Rodgers and four plays into the opener against Buffalo, Rodgers was gone.

“(Wilson) gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said.

Making a trade or bringing in another quarterback is an idea stymied by the pledge from Rodgers to return next season. So, it’s Wilson again this week — come what may.

The good news for New York is the schedule lightens after the Chiefs. Except for the Eagles (3-0) on Oct. 15, the Jets (1-2) will face the equally dysfunctional Broncos (0-3), Giants (1-2), Chargers (1-2) and Raiders (1-2) in four of the next five games.

Nothing would be better for Wilson than to fight toe-to-toe with Mahomes on Sunday. No one expects him to win, but he has got to find a way to compete. His career as a starter is on the clock and despite the legit challenges that surround him, for Wilson to stay in the game, or the league, he has got to start making some plays.

To his credit and skillset, the ball remains in his hands with another chance to do it on Sunday. But furthering the underlying theme of untimely unfairness, it doesn’t help Wilson’s plight that one of the greatest minds in NFL history — Andy Reid — is game planning all week to stop him.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during a game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Reid’s Chiefs will face the Jets and embattled quarterback Zach Wilson Sunday night. Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is the studio host for “BYU Sports Nation Game Day,” “The Post Game Show,” “After Further Review,” and play-by-play announcer for BYUtv. He is also co-host of “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com.