Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 
The Big 12 has unveiled BYU basketball’s 2023 schedule

The Cougars’ first Big 12 game will be Jan. 6 in Provo

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
A BYU-themed basketball sits on the court at BYU in Provo.

BYU basketball’s 2023 schedule includes 18 conference games.

BYU Photo

BYU basketball’s 2023-24 schedule is now set. The Big 12 unveiled conference matchups on Tuesday, about a month before the season starts.

For BYU, Big 12 action will begin on Jan. 6 in Provo with a game against Cincinnati.

Most conference games will air on ESPN2 or ESPN+ and begin around 7 p.m. MST, according to BYU’s press release.

BYU basketball 2023 Big 12 schedule

  • Jan. 6 — vs. Cincinnati.
  • Jan. 9 — at Baylor.
  • Jan. 13 — at UCF.
  • Jan. 16 — vs. Iowa State.
  • Jan. 20 — at Texas Tech.
  • Jan. 23 — vs. Houston.
  • Jan. 27 — vs. Texas.
  • Feb. 3 — at West Virginia.
  • Feb. 6 — at Oklahoma.
  • Feb. 10 — vs. Kansas State.
  • Feb. 13 — vs. UCF.
  • Feb. 17 — at Oklahoma State.
  • Feb. 20 — vs. Baylor.
  • Feb. 24 — at Kansas State.
  • Feb. 27 — at Kansas.
  • March 2 — vs. TCU.
  • March 6 — at Iowa State.
  • March 9 — vs. Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 tournament will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 12-16, according to the press release.

BYU basketball’s top nonconference games

Although the key question for the season ahead is how BYU basketball will fare against its new Big 12 conference-mates, the season will also involve some intriguing nonconference action.

Here are some dates to keep in mind:

  • Nov. 1 — BYU will open the 2023-24 season against Life Pacific in Provo.
  • Nov. 23-24 — BYU will play in the Vegas Showdown tournament in Las Vegas, where Arizona State, North Carolina State and Vanderbilt will also be competing.
  • Dec. 9 — BYU will take on the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.
