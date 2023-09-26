On Monday night, Fox News discussed President Joe Biden’s falling popularity within the Democratic Party and the media with Sen. Ted Cruz, and MSNBC spoke to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on why she thinks Donald Trump wants to destroy the country if reelected.

Fox News — Are Democrats dismantling Biden?

On “Hannity” Monday night, Cruz, R-Texas, told Sean Hannity that Bidenomics has made life harder for Americans.

Hannity said Biden is losing popularity among many Democrats because of the state of the country. “If the media and prominent Democrats start sounding like me on Biden family corruption, you’ll know the gig is up for Joe,” he asked Cruz. “Do you agree?”

“I would,” Cruz said. “I think Democrats are fleeing the ship like rats, and I think they’re scared. They’re looking at Joe Biden, and listen, they’ve got a structural problem. If you’re a Democrat running for reelection in 2024, you can’t run on the record.”

Cruz cited the state of the economy, the job market, high inflation and crime in arguing that Democrats have no platform to perform on. Cruz said Bidenomics has made life more difficult for the average working American.

“If you’re a Democrat,” Cruz said, “you can’t run on record. What do you do? You have to run on attacking Donald Trump. That’s the only note they have is, ‘Yes, our guy’s a trainwreck, but we think the other guy is worse.’”

Cruz added that he predicts the Democrats “will throw (Biden) off the ticket.”

MSNBC — Former White House aide on Trump’s reelection

Rachel Maddow spoke to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about the Republican Party’s loyalty to Trump as well as Hutchinson’s new book “Enough” on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Regarding the release of Hutchinson’s book that harshly criticizes Trump, Maddow said, “All of the things that you described from having seen him up close are public record now. None of these things are secrets. Why do you think your fellow Republicans want him more than they want anybody else?”

Hutchinson said, “I can't speak to the psyche of my, I won’t say my fellow Republicans because I do not think that we are a part of the same Republican Party. I still consider myself a Republican. I still consider myself a Republican in the sense of Sen. Mitt Romney and the Reagan Republican Party.”

Adding that, “I believe that the Republican Party needs a strong conservative party. I do not believe that Mr. Trump is a strong Republican. But, in this next election cycle, it’s, in my opinion, the make or break moment for the Republican Party.”

Hutchinson said she doesn't understand why so many politicians are willing to support Trump, who she said is “a man who almost destroyed Democracy in one day and he wants to do it again. He wants to run for president to do it again.”

