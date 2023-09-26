High school football: RPI rankings Week 8 update, Corner Canyon, South Summit, Beaver take over top spots

Corner Canyon is the new No. 1 in the Class 6A RPI rankings, while there was some shakeup at the top of 2A and 1A rankings despite nobody losing.

Corner Canyon moved up two places from No. 3 to No 1 in the UHSAA 6A RPI rankings after the previous top two teams both lost in Week 7.

Skyridge moved up two places from No. 4 to No. 2, and barring a surprising upset over the final two weeks of the season, Corner Canyon and Skyridge should remain 1-2 in the rankings, which would pave the way for a possible championship showdown just before Thanksgiving.

The UHSAA uses the RPI rankings to seed the state tournament after the regular season concludes in Week 10.

Box Elder (5A), Sky View (4A) and Richfield (3A) all stayed at No. 1 in their respective classifications with wins in Week 7, even though Box Elder barely survived a major scare from No. 23 seed Viewmont.

In Class 2A, South Summit surprisingly overtook San Juan for the top spot in the RPI rankings despite a 5-2 overall record compared to San Juan’s 7-0 record.

The move is the result of South Summit’s superior ranking in opponents’ winning percentage. South Summit’s OWP ranking is in the top three in 2A, while San Juan’s is in the bottom three.

In 1A, Beaver narrowly overtook Duchesne for the top spot after beating North Summit. Duchesne also beat Gunnison Valley but fell two spots.

Enterprise, the only undefeated team in 1A, stayed at No. 3 in the rankings, but with games against Kanab and Beaver still remaining it would most likely claim the No. 1 seed for the playoffs if it wins out.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications.



In Class 6A, Lone Peak jumped four spots from No. 11 to No. 7 after beating previous No. 3 American Fork. The biggest move in 5A belonged to Granger, which jumped from No. 14 to No 9 with its win over Kearns.

In 4A, Tooele jumped from No. 26 to No. 21 by beating Jordan. Only the top 24 seeds qualify for the playoffs.

In 3A, Juan Diego jumped three spots from No. 12 to No. 9 with its first win of the season.

Here’s a full breakdown of each classification.

Class 6A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Corner Canyon 0.719 0.857 0.600 0.637 6-1 2 2 Skyridge 0.707 1.000 0.419 0.683 7-0 2 3 American Fork 0.702 0.857 0.562 0.633 6-1 -2 4 Lehi 0.695 0.714 0.724 0.484 5-2 -2 5 Mountain Ridge 0.686 0.833 0.556 0.613 5-1 1 6 Pleasant Grove 0.674 1.000 0.362 0.610 7-0 -1 7 Lone Peak 0.607 0.429 0.793 0.572 3-4 4 8 Bingham 0.598 0.429 0.786 0.513 3-4 1 9 Davis 0.597 0.857 0.333 0.615 6-1 -1 10 Syracuse 0.572 0.714 0.433 0.559 5-2 -3 11 Weber 0.520 0.429 0.619 0.490 3-4 2 12 Herriman 0.495 0.571 0.393 0.612 4-3 -2 13 Copper Hills 0.466 0.571 0.343 0.544 4-3 -1 14 Fremont 0.444 0.286 0.590 0.496 2-5 0 15 Farmington 0.418 0.167 0.667 0.432 1-5 1 16 Riverton 0.397 0.000 0.778 0.468 0-6 -1 17 Westlake 0.375 0.143 0.595 0.426 1-6 0 18 Layton 0.233 0.000 0.417 0.456 0-6 0

Class 5A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Box Elder 0.707 1.000 0.452 0.535 7-0 0 2 Timpview 0.657 0.714 0.619 0.568 5-2 0 3 Roy 0.634 0.714 0.571 0.554 5-2 1 4 Brighton 0.619 0.857 0.390 0.574 6-1 -1 5 Springville 0.615 0.714 0.524 0.578 5-2 0 6 Bonneville 0.584 0.571 0.619 0.483 4-3 1 7 Olympus 0.577 0.571 0.605 0.481 4-3 1 8 West Jordan 0.552 0.429 0.705 0.423 3-4 3 9 Granger 0.525 0.571 0.476 0.535 4-3 5 10 Maple Mountain 0.522 0.571 0.467 0.546 4-3 -1 11 Hunter 0.516 0.667 0.361 0.531 4-2 -5 12 West 0.506 0.500 0.514 0.502 3-3 -2 13 Woods Cross 0.486 0.571 0.381 0.577 4-3 -1 14 Bountiful 0.473 0.571 0.362 0.532 4-3 3 15 Wasatch 0.473 0.286 0.662 0.467 2-5 0 16 East 0.470 0.333 0.611 0.453 2-4 0 17 Alta 0.462 0.571 0.338 0.529 4-3 -4 18 Highland 0.461 0.500 0.422 0.464 3-3 2 19 Kearns 0.419 0.286 0.548 0.438 2-5 -1 20 Northridge 0.411 0.429 0.381 0.464 3-4 1 21 Cedar Valley 0.410 0.286 0.510 0.518 2-5 1 22 Orem 0.409 0.286 0.495 0.577 2-5 -3 23 Viewmont 0.354 0.286 0.405 0.432 2-5 2 24 Cyprus 0.353 0.286 0.405 0.422 2-5 0 25 Clearfield 0.336 0.000 0.657 0.401 0-7 -2 26 Skyline 0.272 0.000 0.507 0.442 0-7 0 27 Taylorsville 0.255 0.000 0.464 0.461 0-7 0

Class 4A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Sky View 0.763 1.000 0.571 0.563 7-0 0 2 Crimson Cliffs 0.711 0.857 0.581 0.636 6-1 1 3 Provo 0.708 0.714 0.738 0.549 5-2 2 4 Ridgeline 0.705 0.857 0.571 0.625 6-1 -2 5 Park City 0.664 1.000 0.357 0.533 7-0 -1 6 Green Canyon 0.658 0.714 0.629 0.538 5-2 0 7 Snow Canyon 0.639 0.714 0.583 0.548 5-2 0 8 Salem Hills 0.604 0.714 0.514 0.516 5-2 1 9 Mountain Crest 0.585 0.571 0.614 0.518 4-3 -1 10 Timpanogos 0.582 0.714 0.486 0.419 5-2 0 11 Cedar 0.543 0.429 0.667 0.498 3-4 3 12 Stansbury 0.536 0.429 0.652 0.494 3-4 0 13 Dixie 0.533 0.429 0.648 0.486 3-4 2 14 Bear River 0.502 0.429 0.571 0.522 3-4 -1 15 Desert Hills 0.497 0.333 0.661 0.495 2-4 -4 16 Payson 0.468 0.429 0.500 0.503 3-4 0 17 Spanish Fork 0.461 0.500 0.417 0.489 3-3 1 18 Pine View 0.417 0.429 0.386 0.504 3-4 -1 19 Logan 0.386 0.286 0.457 0.515 2-5 1 20 Mountain View 0.351 0.286 0.390 0.468 2-5 -1 21 Tooele 0.345 0.429 0.248 0.408 3-4 5 22 Jordan 0.322 0.333 0.278 0.467 2-4 -1 23 Uintah 0.317 0.143 0.462 0.446 1-6 0 24 Hurricane 0.309 0.143 0.419 0.557 1-6 0 25 Murray 0.303 0.143 0.448 0.372 1-6 0 26 Hillcrest 0.277 0.143 0.381 0.409 1-6 -4 27 Cottonwood 0.246 0.000 0.457 0.404 0-7 0

Class 3A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Richfield 0.761 1.000 0.583 0.484 7-0 0 2 Manti 0.662 0.857 0.500 0.510 6-1 1 3 Canyon View 0.626 0.857 0.429 0.473 6-1 -1 4 Grantsville 0.590 0.571 0.619 0.546 4-3 0 5 Morgan 0.573 0.571 0.576 0.563 4-3 0 6 Juab 0.542 0.571 0.505 0.575 4-3 2 7 Ogden 0.488 0.571 0.390 0.553 4-3 -1 8 Ben Lomond 0.477 0.429 0.524 0.482 3-4 -1 9 Juan Diego Catholic 0.352 0.167 0.517 0.446 1-5 3 10 North Sanpete 0.321 0.143 0.462 0.486 1-6 0 11 Carbon 0.320 0.143 0.462 0.478 1-6 0 12 Union 0.304 0.167 0.400 0.489 1-5 -3

Class 2A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 South Summit 0.667 0.714 0.652 0.523 5-2 1 2 San Juan 0.654 1.000 0.319 0.605 7-0 -1 3 Providence Hall 0.575 0.857 0.290 0.583 6-1 0 4 Layton Christian Academy 0.536 0.333 0.742 0.522 2-4 2 5 Summit Academy 0.530 0.571 0.500 0.475 4-3 -1 6 Emery 0.521 0.500 0.561 0.432 3-3 -1 7 Delta 0.469 0.714 0.214 0.515 5-2 1 8 Judge Memorial Catholic 0.431 0.167 0.700 0.409 1-5 -1 9 South Sevier 0.382 0.143 0.619 0.387 1-6 0 10 American Leadership Academy 0.328 0.143 0.500 0.392 1-6 0 11 Grand County 0.268 0.143 0.357 0.432 1-6 0

Class 1A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Beaver 0.761 0.857 0.700 0.602 6-1 1 2 Duchesne 0.732 0.857 0.667 0.459 6-1 -1 3 Enterprise 0.712 1.000 0.448 0.609 7-0 0 4 Kanab 0.588 0.714 0.464 0.574 5-2 0 5 North Summit 0.568 0.714 0.429 0.540 5-2 0 6 Millard 0.531 0.429 0.643 0.486 3-4 0 7 Milford 0.470 0.429 0.524 0.414 3-4 1 8 Gunnison Valley 0.428 0.571 0.262 0.525 4-3 -1 9 North Sevier 0.361 0.143 0.548 0.498 1-6 0 10 Parowan 0.274 0.000 0.524 0.383 0-7 0