Everything you need to know about Target’s Circle Week deals

Holiday shopping deals are just around the corner for Target shoppers. Target Circle Week will return Sunday for a week full of savings.

The second Target Circle Week of the year comes a week before Amazon’s October Prime Days.

What is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is Target’s version of Amazon Prime Days. The sale runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 and is exclusively for Target Circle members.

The deals are available in store and for drive up, order pickup and same-day delivery Shipt orders.

Shoppers must remember to save the Circle Week offers to their account in the Target app or online. They can pre-save offers now before the sale starts.

Before Target started Circle Week, the company ran a 72-hour Deal Days available for all customers to participate in — not just Circle members — to compete with Amazon’s Prime Days, according to Mashable.

What items are on sale?

Target announced a preview of the upcoming deals on Monday, including saving $70 on a pair of Beats headphones.

Target Circle members can get a head start on shopping for Christmas toys and save money at the same time. If shoppers spend $50 on toys or $100 on toys, they can save $10 or $25 on their purchase, respectively. They can also save 40% on all kitchen and floor care items.

Target shoppers can earn gift cards in the following ways:



Make a purchase of $50 or more on household essentials to earn a $15 Target gift card.

Make a purchase of $25 on choice beauty brands to earn a $5 Target gift card.

The following select items are 20% off:



Bedding.

Bath items.

Baby diapers and wipes.

Groceries.

Books.

Movies.

The following select clothing and accessories items are 30% off:



Women’s sweaters.

Denim.

Jewelry.

Shoes.

Halloween costumes and accessories.

In addition to the Circle Week savings, the company will resume its Deal of the Day program for Target Circle members, which will run Oct. 1 through Dec. 24.

What is a Target Circle membership?

Target Circle is Target’s free rewards program. Through their membership, shoppers get access to deals and the store’s Deal of the Day, according to Target.

Members also receive a 5% off shopping spree as a birthday gift.

How do I become a Target Circle member?

You can sign up for a Target Circle membership on Target’s website and gain access to the upcoming Circle Week deals.