Utah’s running back depth may be tested against Oregon State

Utah’s running backs room looked like it was one of the deepest positions on the team entering the season.

With quarterback-turned-running back Ja’Quinden Jackson back at RB1 after his breakout season last year, veteran do-it-all junior Micah Bernard returning to Utah after he flirted with the transfer portal, and sophomore Jaylon Glover, who rushed for 360 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries in his freshman season, Utah looked to have a good rotation.

Add in LSU transfer Chris Curry, who was set to be back after a season-ending injury suffered early last season, junior Charlie Vincent and promising freshmen John Randle Jr., a four-star commit, and Dijon Stanley, three-star commit, and Utah looked pretty set with depth as well.

Against Oregon State, that depth may be tested.

Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury since fall camp. He’s gone down after runs in each of Utah’s last three games, but has played through it. Last Saturday, after going down again, he went to the sidelines for good in the second quarter and didn’t return.

“(Jackson has) had that ankle that’s just been a hindrance to him for a long time and there is no answer. Extended rest would be the answer, but he just keeps going as much as he can,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

With Bernard out for the season, Glover has been elevated to the No. 2 back. Due to Jackson’s injury issues, Glover has carried the ball a team-high 48 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

With no viable passing offense so far, teams have keyed in on the run and stacked the box, making it tough for Utah’s running backs.

“Probably No. 1 is having more of a threatening throw game because when teams just know you’re not going to throw, they load up the box and it’s tough sledding,” Whittingham said.

Utah ranks No. 114 out of 130 FBS teams with just 170.3 passing yards per game while employing a conservative offense that ran 74% of the time against UCLA. If Cam Rising doesn’t make his season debut against Oregon State, Utah’s coaches will have to trust Johnson a little more to throw and open up the offense.

“We need all key components on the offense to be hitting on point so we can all be ready to go. So in the passing game we need things to open up so it can line up the blocks. And also in the run game, I have to be efficient along with the other guys in the room so they can respect the run and have to not be one dimensional,” Glover said.

Glover will get run in the Oregon State game and will be the lead back if Jackson is unable to go. He feels like he excels at decision making and running the ball, especially in the open field. Where he needs to get better, he said, is pass blocking. The sophomore had a sack-saving block in the UCLA win, but didn’t pick up a block quick enough in that same game which led to Johnson getting sacked.

He was the only running back to carry the ball after Jackson’s departure last Saturday.

“The more carries you get, the more you kind of feel out the game and the better you can make your decision making. You can kind of tell how the defense is coming and just bring that momentum in it so you can kind of feel things out,” Glover said.

The run game starts with the offensive line, which Whittingham mentioned has to be “more dominant up front.” The passing game will also have to be much better than what it was against UCLA.

Who is behind Glover? Curry has appeared in two games so far, Weber State and UCLA, carrying the ball six times for 23 yards in the win over the Wildcats. He’s working his way back, but is still dealing with lingering effects of last year’s injury. Charlie Vincent, the East High product, has played in every game, getting one carry at Baylor and four against Weber State. He caught a five-yard pass against UCLA.

Beyond that, the 6-foot, 176 pound Randle Jr. will be in the mix.

“The guy’s grown ever since he got here. That guy, he’s got a quickness so he can take one long. So I’m excited to continue to see him grow. Anytime he needs help, I’m there to help him out, but he’s going to be special, so I’m excited to continue to see his as he go throughout his career here,” Glover said.

The Beavers have the No. 7 rushing defense in the country and are allowing just 69.8 rushing yards per game, so Utah is up against another challenge on Friday.

“Mentally, just making sure I’m already prepared, making sure I’m hitting all cues, not making mistakes. Whatever I can do to make our offense up their play and help the team get the victory, that’s where my mind is at right now,” Glover said.