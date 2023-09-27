GOP front-runner Donald Trump notably missing from second presidential debate

As Republican presidential candidates gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, one was noticeably absent: Donald Trump.

The former president, who maintains massive leads in national polls, chose to skip the debate and instead travel to Detroit, where ongoing strikes by United Auto Workers are in their third week.

“The key question this time is, are the candidates going to try to mention Trump more, even if the moderators try to avoid that?” Aaron Kall, the director of debate at the University of Michigan, said. “There’s such a big gap for the (other) candidates to make up, The only way you can really do that is attacking the front-runner.”

At the first debate, held last month in Milwaukee, eight candidates participated. Trump skipped the debate and aired an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Except for criticisms from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the candidates largely avoided mentioning or attacking the former president.

Hutchinson did not meet the requirements to participate in Wednesday’s debate — based on a combination of polling and fundraising thresholds. Seven candidates will participate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Candidates arrived to the Reagan Library around midday Wednesday. Several of them went to pay their respects at the Memorial Site, just west of the library where former President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan are buried.

The debate will be broadcast by Fox Business, Univision and Rumble. Moderators include Fox News’ Dana Perino, Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and Univision’s Ilia Calderón.

How to watch the debate

Time: 7 p.m. MT

TV: Fox Business Network and Univision

Streaming: Rumble