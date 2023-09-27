From light sabers to live lobsters, these are the strangest items allowed on airplanes

Everyone knows what’s not allowed on airplanes — weapons, liquids over 3.4 ounces, etc. — but what you actually can bring may surprise you.

From light sabers to live lobsters, the list of TSA-approved items has some weird entries.

Below is a list of some of the weirdest items allowed on airplanes:

Antlers

Carry-on bags: Yes.

Checked bags: Yes.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, you can bring antlers on an airplane. However, all carry-on items must fit in an overhead bin or below your seat, so moose antlers — or other similarly-sized antler — could prove difficult to fly with.

Cowboy spurs

Carry-on bags: Yes.

Checked bags: Yes.

Cowboys, don’t worry, your spurs are allowed on airplanes. But you’ll still have to take your boots off at security like everyone else.

Cremated remains

Carry-on bags: Yes (special instructions).

Checked bags: Yes.

Looking to fly with the ashes of your loved one? You’re in luck because cremated remains are allowed in both your carry-on and checked bags.

The TSA notes, however, that “some airlines do not allow cremated remains in checked bags, so please check with your airline to learn more about possible restrictions.”

Waffle iron

Carry-on bags: Yes.

Checked bags: Yes.

You never know when the craving for a waffle will strike. Don’t worry, though, if you were wondering, you can bring a waffle iron with you while flying. Just don’t start making waffles on the plane.

‘Harry Potter’ wand

Carry-on bags: Yes.

Checked bags: Yes.

While “Harry Potter” wands are allowed on planes, the TSA would likely warn against using any spells on the plane. Leave the the Wingardium Leviosa-ing to the pilots.

Light saber

Carry-on bags: Yes.

Checked bags: Yes.

If you’re traveling from Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge — or a galaxy far far away — the TSA wants you to know that light sabers are allowed on airplanes.

“Sadly, the technology doesn’t currently exist to create a real light saber,” the TSA writes. “However, you can pack a toy light saber in your carry-on or checked bag. May the force be with you.”

Screenshot from the TSA website.

Live lobster

Carry-on bags: Check with airline.

Checked bags: Yes.

Though your ability to bring a live lobster in your carry-on bag depends on the airline, you can pack a living lobster in your checked bag.

According to the TSA, the lobster “must be transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container.”

Magic 8 ball

Carry-on bags: No.

Checked bags: Yes.

You can bring a magic 8 ball on a plane — but only if you pack it in your checked bag. Most magic 8 balls are not allowed in carry on bags because they contain more than the allowed 3.4 ounces of liquid.

“For carry-on bags: We asked the magic 8 ball and it told us … Outlook not so good!” according to the TSA. “For checked bags: We asked the magic 8 ball and it told us … It is certain!”