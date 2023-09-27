Want to stay in Shrek’s swamp this Halloween? Here’s how to book on Airbnb — for free

“What are you doing in my swamp?”
That’s what Shrek could be asking you — and up to two other guests — this Halloween. A new Airbnb listing will give people the opportunity to stay in a replica of Shrek’s swamp from Dreamwork’s 2001 animated film.
Located in Highland Council, Scotland, the swamp comes complete with candles made of (fake) earwax, a nice boulder, an outhouse and — of course — waffles for breakfast.
The Airbnb listing is hosted by none other than Shrek’s trusty sidekick, Donkey.
“Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre … and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly,” the listing from “Donkey” reads.
“I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay.”
How to book Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb
Airbnb is offering a free two-night stay in this one-of-a-kind listing for up to three guests from Oct. 27-29.
Guests can request to book starting Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. MDT at airbnb.com/shrek.
Though the stay — including meals and snacks — are free, “guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland,” a press release from Airbnb reads.
Booking rules
Below are the rules required for booking this unique stay, according to Airbnb.
- Guests must have an active Airbnb profile, including agreement to the Airbnb Terms of Service and acknowledgement of the Airbnb Privacy Policy, with a good track record on the platform.
- The fellow traveling party members must be at least 5 years of age.
- Guests must be able to provide a government-issued ID.
- Guests must enter a complete message when submitting the request to book, letting the host know, among other things, who will be joining them.