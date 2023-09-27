Want to stay in Shrek’s swamp this Halloween? Here’s how to book on Airbnb — for free

“What are you doing in my swamp?”

That’s what Shrek could be asking you — and up to two other guests — this Halloween. A new Airbnb listing will give people the opportunity to stay in a replica of Shrek’s swamp from Dreamwork’s 2001 animated film.

Located in Highland Council, Scotland, the swamp comes complete with candles made of (fake) earwax, a nice boulder, an outhouse and — of course — waffles for breakfast.

The Airbnb listing is hosted by none other than Shrek’s trusty sidekick, Donkey.

“Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre … and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly,” the listing from “Donkey” reads.

“I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay.”

How to book Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb

Airbnb is offering a free two-night stay in this one-of-a-kind listing for up to three guests from Oct. 27-29.

Guests can request to book starting Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. MDT at airbnb.com/shrek.

Though the stay — including meals and snacks — are free, “guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland,” a press release from Airbnb reads.

Booking rules

Below are the rules required for booking this unique stay, according to Airbnb.

