Utah Jazz launch Jazz+ streaming service. Here are the details

Back in June, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith announced that in addition to games being broadcast on KJZZ beginning in the 2023-24 season, fans would also have access to a direct-to-consumer streaming platform that would launch in late September.

Well, the time has come.

On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz and SEG Media launched Jazz+, a streaming service where fans can subscribe to watch live games and other exclusive footage and content.

While we knew that the launch was coming, some of the finer details — pricing, how it would work, availability — remained a mystery, until now.

Pricing

There are three basic tiers when it comes to accessing Jazz+.

Fans can pay for an annual subscription for $125.50 (roughly $1.50 per game), which provides access to live games, on-demand games, exclusive content, preseason games and Spanish-language broadcasts of the games. Previously, Jazz games were only available in Spanish on radio broadcasts.

If you purchase the annual subscription by Oct. 24, you also get a Jazz shirt and hat, along with two upper-bowl tickets to a Jazz home game. If you purchase on Oct. 25 (the day of the Jazz’s first regular-season game) or after, you get the same access to content, but without the tickets or swag.

For a monthly subscription at $15.50 per month ($186 for 12 months), fans get access to the same year-round coverage and content, just at a higher overall cost than paying for the upfront annual subscription.

If you don’t want to make a commitment to a lengthy subscription, the Jazz are also offering a pay-per-view option where fans can pay $5 for a single game (this includes the Spanish broadcast). You won’t be able to watch any of the other Jazz+ exclusive content if you choose the single-game option.

How it works

Initially, Jazz+ will be available through the website, UtahJazz.com/JazzPlus, and the Utah Jazz app. Once the 2023-24 regular season begins, Jazz+ will also be available as an app through Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung and Roku.

Want to share your password? That’s fine, so long as only one login on one device is being used at a time.

Traveling and want to maintain access? Not a problem. Jazz+ will allow subscribers to continue to access content for up to 30 days, so long as they then return to the Jazz broadcast territory and log in.

Availability

Right now, Jazz+ will only be available to Jazz fans that are within the local broadcast area.

There are ongoing discussions between the NBA and the Jazz about the team being able to offer distribution outside of the local broadcast market, but for now, teams are only able to self-distribute to their broadcast territory.

That said, anyone outside the Jazz broadcast area should be able to purchase NBA LeaguePass without blackout restrictions.

In general, the Jazz broadcast territory includes all of Utah and most ZIP codes that are within a 150-mile radius of the Delta Center. If you’re wondering whether you fall inside the area that would allow you to have access to Jazz+, there will be a way to check for that on the website before you subscribe.