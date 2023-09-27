On Fox News on Tuesday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to Laura Ingraham on how he stacks up against his competitors in the 2024 presidential election.

Fox News — DeSantis on why he can win

“How do you go from No. 2 to No. 1, given Trump’s huge lead in the polls?” Ingraham asked DeSantis on the “Ingraham Angle.”

DeSantis said it’s about not losing to the Democratic playbook like Republicans have in previous elections.

“As you look forward, the time for talking is over,” Desantis said. “I’m the only guy running that can say everything I’ve promised my voters I would do. I delivered on 100% of the promises. So yes, I will beat Biden.”

Ingraham then asked DeSantis how he plans to outperform Trump, who “did deliver great economic results” his first time around as president, she said.

DeSantis said you can’t forget how Trump handled COVID-19. “He made the decision to turn the country over to Anthony Fauci. Those decisions, I think, were bad; they were mistaken decisions, but that led to the borrowing and printing of trillions of dollars.”

He added that Trump is not showing up for the American people by not being willing to debate and has not fulfilled promises from his 2016 run for president.

Ingraham asked DeSantis about California Gov. Gavin Newsom being in attendance at the Republican debate. “I guess getting ready for your debate with him moderated by my colleague Sean Hannity. Is that making you nervous?”

“I think it’s great,” DeSantis said, “I mean, look, California is a symptom of American decline. Florida shows the pathway for American revival; let’s have that debate. I can tell you, Laura, we’re winning between the two states because I have so many California license plates showing up in my state. That never happened when I was a kid growing up.”