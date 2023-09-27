Is nutmeg good for you? Proven health benefits of nutmeg and the dangers of consuming too much

A dash of nutmeg makes the popular pumpkin spice flavor consumers go crazy for in the fall. But how much do you really know about this popular fall spice? It actually packs several proven health benefits when consumed in moderation, but when consumed in high amounts, nutmeg can be dangerous.

Let’s take a look at how nutmeg can be beneficial to health and when enough is enough.

Is nutmeg good for you?

Yes, it can be. Nutmeg offers several proven health benefits, but research surrounding the benefits of the popular fall spice are limited. Most research on nutmeg is tested on animals; there is a need for more testing to completely understand how the spice impacts humans, reports USA Today.

One thing is for certain: Nutmeg has a wonderful fall flavor often used to embrace the season.

“Nutmeg is a versatile spice that adds a warm, nutty flavor to both sweet and savory dishes,” Mary Sabat, a nutritionist and owner of BodyDesigns, told USA Today.

Sabat also highlighted nutmeg’s antioxidant properties. “It contains antioxidants that can help combat oxidative stress,” she told USA Today.

Related 5 superfoods that can help with depression and boost your mood

Proven health benefits of nutmeg

Although there is a lack of evidence on nutmeg’s effects on humans, there is plenty of proven health benefits offered by nutmeg through recent animal and other testing.

1. Nutmeg has anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation can result in heath challenges such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, joint diseases, chronic fatigue and gastrointestinal complications, according to a 2023 study.

Nutmeg is packed with anti-inflammatory compounds which may help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate symptoms of inflammatory diseases, reports a 2016 study.

Another 2016 study tested the anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg on rats. Researchers gave rats nutmeg oil for consumption. The rats that consumed nutmeg oil experienced significantly reduced joint pain, joint swelling and inflammation.

2. Nutmeg is packed with healing antioxidants

Nutmeg is rich with antioxidants. The popular spice can help prevent signs of aging, improve sleep and protect against health conditions such as liver disease due to its antioxidant properties, as reported by WebMD.

A 2013 study researched the effects of nutmeg extract on rats and the potential benefits that come with nutmeg’s high levels of antioxidants on liver damage. Rats with liver damage were control-fed nutmeg extract, while a control group was not given the extract. The rats that did not receive the extract experienced significant tissue damage and cell death. The rats that consumed the extract remained healthy.

3. Nutmeg may boost mood

Nutmeg could improve your mood and offer antidepressant effects.

Two rodent studies (one on mice, another on rats) both found that nutmeg extract resulted in significant antidepressant effects in the rodents. Further studies must be completed to understand if nutmeg extract has the same impact on humans.

4. Nutmeg might help your heart

Nutmeg might also benefit heart health and improve blood sugar control.

A 2015 study found through animal studies that nutmeg supplements could reduce heart disease risk as it lowered cholesterol and lowered triglyceride levels. Human research has not been performed.

Another study, from 2020, found that nutmeg extract could be used as a treatment for diabetes. Rats with diabetes that were given the extract experienced significantly reduced blood sugar levels and improved pancreatic function.

“Data showed that nutmeg extract significantly decreased the blood glucose levels and increased the levels of serum insulin in diabetic rats,” the study wrote. “Administration of nutmeg extract to diabetic rats reduced oxidative stress and improved the antioxidant activities in pancreatic tissue.”

Can too much nutmeg be bad for you?

Only if you eat a lot of it. In small amounts, nutmeg is not harmful but it can lead to health problems if consumed in large amounts.

“Consuming large amounts of nutmeg can lead to hallucinations, nausea and other health issues. It should be used sparingly,” Sabat told USA Today.

A 2014 study researched cases of nutmeg poisoning at the Illinois Poison Center. Researchers studied 32 cases and found the most common symptoms of nutmeg poisoning include:



Dizziness.

Drowsiness.

Hallucinations.

Dry mouth.

Confusion.

Seizure.

According to another study, other adverse effects from consuming too much nutmeg include:



Vomiting.

Constipation.

Numbness.

Increased heart rate.

Unstable blood pressure.

Burning or pricking sensation of the extremities.

Increased heart rate.

To prevent adverse effects from nutmeg, stick to consuming a maximum of 10 grams of nutmeg per sitting, recommends VeryWell Health.

When consumed in moderation, nutmeg offers health benefits and can help ring in the fall season!