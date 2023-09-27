How to watch tonight’s Republican presidential debate

The second Republican presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT, 7 p.m. MDT. It is being hosted at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, and will be moderated by Fox News’ Stuart Varney and Dana Perino, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón, per The Associated Press.

Who is participating in the second GOP debate?

The candidates who have qualified for the second debate include:



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Former Vice President Mike Pence.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Former President Donald Trump, who is 40.9 points above DeSantis in a poll as of Sept. 27, will be speaking to workers in Michigan instead.

How to watch the Republican debate

For English coverage, Fox News is broadcasting the debate live at 9 p.m. EDT.

For Spanish coverage, Univision is broadcasting live translation of the debate.

The Republican National Committee partnered again with Rumble, a video platform to provide a free broadcast.

Things to watch for

The Sept. 27 debate offers each presidential candidate the potential of gaining momentum, but could also hurt them if they make a gaffe. In polls conducted soon after the first debate, the three candidates who got a post-debate bump appeared to be DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Haley.

Debate watchers will be paying particularly close attention to Ramaswamy and Haley. GOP strategist Dave Carney said, “You need to have a strong night, and you can’t fall off the stage, literally or figuratively, at the debate. Both of them have to perform as well as they did or better,” per ABC.

DeSantis will also have to make up for some lost ground in this debate as polls show he is losing some steam. CNN reported, “DeSantis’ decline stems from a sharp drop-off among moderates, from 26% backing him in July to 6% now. He fell a smaller 8 points among conservatives.”

