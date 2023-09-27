What Travis Kelce just said about Taylor Swift — and ‘cupid’ Andy Reid

Travis Kelce opened up about Taylor Swift attending his game during Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Swift took over the NFL Sunday when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears as rumors were flying that she is dating Travis Kelce, a star tight end for the Chiefs.

The Kelce brothers knew they would likely have more listeners for their latest podcast episode after Sunday’s excitement and teased their plan to talk about the game throughout the first half of the show. Travis Kelce played coy and described Swift’s actions without mentioning her name.

“That was a crazy game, man,” he said. “It was just action-packed, you know what I mean? People were screaming. People were chest bumping. People were high-fiving, banging on the glass. People were doing everything. It was a wild and exciting game. Chiefs kingdom was in attendance. They were going crazy.”

Jason Kelce, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, said the brothers had been avoiding the topic of Swift out of “respect for (Travis Kelce’s) personal life,” but they decided it was now time to address it.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis Kelce said. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light, and on top of that, the day went perfectly for Chiefs fans of course.”

Swift was seated in the tight end’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium next to his mother, Donna Kelce. The singer was seen high-fiving and chatting with “Mama Kelce,” as she has been nicknamed.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there,” Travis Kelce said. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember. ... Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

The brothers’ conversation focused on what happened during the game and nothing after the couple “slid off in the getaway car at the end.” The tight end rented out a Kansas City restaurant for him, Swift, his family and the Chiefs, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I know I brought all of this attention to me,” Travis Kelce said. “What’s real is that you know it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives.”

The tight end said he will stick to talking about sports and not his “personal life that’s not so personal” going forward.

Did Andy Reid set up Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Following his team’s victory over the Bears, a victory that put him in fourth place on the all-time coaching wins list, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about his tight end dating Swift.

“I’ve met her before,” Reid said, per a video on NFL.com. “I set them up.”

Jason Kelce asked his brother if Reid’s comments about playing cupid were true.

“I know that he had met the Swift family before, so I don’t know. He could have been in the background the whole time,” Travis Kelce joked. “Who knew cupid was so big?”

