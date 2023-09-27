Why Elder David A. Bednar is addressing Utah’s Silicon Slopes Summit

Wednesday kicked off the annual business conference, Silicon Slopes Summit, in Utah. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media that he would be joining the event on Thursday.

“You may wonder why a leader representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would be invited to such an event with CEOs, bestselling authors and other organizational leaders in attendance,” said Elder Bednar said in a video posted on X, previously known as Twitter.

“For me, this an exciting opportunity to stand as a witness of Jesus Christ and his restored church,” Elder Bednar said.

Elder Bednar will be a featured speaker at the event.

When is Elder Bednar speaking at the Silicon Slopes Summit?

Elder Bednar will be a featured speaker at the summit, as he has a background in business and taught business management at both Texas Tech University and the University of Arkansas, per his speaker page. Elder Bednar will be the speaker for the general session of the summit on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

He said he is “grateful for the opportunity to talk about the ways the church builds relationships, uses technology and fosters communication to bless lives across the globe.”

Follow along for updates on the event on Elder Bednar’s social media, where he’ll “be sure to share updates.”

What is the Silicon Slopes Summit?

The Silicon Slopes Summit is an annual conference run by 501(c)(30) Silicon Slopes to connect and empower Utah’s startups and technology businesses, per the company’s X bio.

When is the Silicon Slopes Summit 2023?

The Silicon Slopes Summit continues today and runs through Thursday. Speakers such as global entrepreneur and investor Tony Robbins, CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro will present at the conference. The event is at the Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena) in Salt Lake City.